‘Victoria’ PBS Series: Season 2 Update And Season 1 Finale Preview

If you are wondering why the Victoria Season 1 finale is not on your DVR’s list of recordings, the answer is that it did not air this past Sunday (February 26). Victoria fans will have to wait until this coming Sunday to find out how the series’ first season concludes. To tide you over, check out this preview of the Season 1 finale, and get an update on Victoria Season 2.

Season 1 of Victoria will be drawing to a close Sunday (March 5) on PBS. It has been a compelling opening season that has seen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) journey from the young woman freshly minted as the Queen of England to a feisty ruler, wife, and soon-to-be mother.

Here is PBS’ official synopsis for the Season 1 finale of Victoria, titled “Young England.”

“On the verge of delivering her first child, Victoria spurns advice and ventures among her subjects, attracting the devoted and demented alike. Miss Skerrett and Francatelli reach their decisive moment.”

Previously on Victoria

Time is moving fast and furious on Victoria. In last week’s episode, “The Engine of Change,” Victoria learned that she was expecting her and Albert’s first child. Following the announcement, controversy swirled around Victoria choosing Albert to act as regent in the event she died during childbirth.

Despite the initial resistance, the power couple ultimately won their adversaries over, thanks in large part to Sir Robert Peel (Nigel Lindsay). Albert managed to find common ground with the equally forthright Peel, and the two forged a genuine friendship.

By episode’s end, Victoria and Albert had once again put out the fires that had threatened to upend them. On a personal front, the young couple struggled with Victoria’s reasonable fear of childbirth, which had claimed the life of her beloved, Aunt Charlotte. It was Charlotte’s death that led to Victoria ascending to the throne.

This time on Victoria

On the Season 1 finale of Victoria, expect lots of drama and suspense. As PBS’ official synopsis states, Victoria will go out among the people, and as history will tell you, the results are almost tragic. It appears that Victoria Season 1 will conclude at the same point in time as the 2009 film The Young Victoria, which starred Emily Blunt in the title role and Homeland actor Rupert Friend as Albert.

On the non-royal side of things, Miss Skeritt (Nell Hudson) and Francatelli (Ferdinand Kingsley) will reach a defining point in their relationship. Their courtship has been one of the major subplots of Victoria. Will they make a go of it? Tune in and find out.

The Cast of the Season 1 finale of Victoria

According to IMDb, David Oakes will return as Albert’s older brother, Ernest, in Victoria‘s Season 1 finale. Has Ernest returned to destroy Harriet the Duchess of Sutherland’s marriage and family?

Not mentioned is whether Rufus Sewell will appear as Lord Melbourne. Lord M. has not been seen for two episodes, ever since “An Ordinary Woman” to be exact. Whether or not Sewell will return for Victoria Season 2 is still unknown, according to a recent article by Radio Times.

Now, an update on Victoria Season 2

According to BBC America, filming for Victoria Season 2 is officially underway. In an interview published in late January, Jenna Coleman, who portrays Victoria on the hit series, told Vulture this about Victoria Season 2.

“We begin filming in two weeks! We’re going to start just after the birth of the first child and see Victoria trying to balance being a mother, wife, and a queen. You also will see big power battles between Victoria and Albert politically and romantically; it’s a really passionate relationship.”

Victoria and Albert’s marriage was very “passionate” indeed. If history counts as a spoiler, turn away now.

In real life, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert had nine children. The Huffington Post reported back in September that Victoria writer and executive producer Daisy Goodwin had this to say about Victoria Season 2.

“Even though she reigned in the 19th Century, Victoria is a heroine for our times. In the next series she faces the very modern dilemma of how to juggle children with her husband and her job. As Victoria will discover, it’s hard to be a wife, a mother and ruler of the most powerful nation on earth!”

Deadline is also reporting that Diana Rigg, who currently stars on Game of Thrones as Olenna Tyrell, has joined the cast of Victoria Season 2 in the role of Queen Victoria’s “new Mistress of Robes.” Deadline also states that Rigg will be a series regular in Season 2.

Find out how Victoria finishes ruling the current season when the Victoria Season 1 finale (“Young England”) premieres Sunday, March 5, at 9 p.m. EST on PBS Masterpiece.

[Featured Image by ITV Plc]