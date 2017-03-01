‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers Season 7, Episode 12: ‘Say Yes’ [Video]

The Walking Dead will break new ground in Episode 12, titled “Say Yes,” and the group finds new reasons to gather hope. Although the core TWD group at Alexandria may still be fronting for Negan and paying their dues to the regional dictator, they are also advancing their cause in the process while making the all-important runs.

If there is one thing that seems to always happen on AMC’s The Walking Dead, that is the hidden thrill of exploring a post-apocalyptic world and all the treasures that have been left behind. People tend to forget that the civilized world that once existed on The Walking Dead was quite tiresome, working all day and coming home at night for a good night’s sleep, only to have to repeat the process all week just to pay a few bills that they had to spread out across the month.

WATCH Rick and Michonne go on an epic supply run in this clip from next week’s harrowing episode of #TheWalkingDead: https://t.co/25oA8Il0kl pic.twitter.com/slLbVPshVn — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 28, 2017

That is appeal of the post-apocalyptic setting on The Walking Dead, almost as much as the zombie element. But everywhere that Rick and his group travels, there is a new surprise hiding in the shadows. Sometimes it is a good surprise, sometimes it is a zombie or a Negan.

In Episode 12 of The Walking Dead, titled “Say Yes,” it is all about those surprises, according to TV Guide. It is the journey through the wastelands that hold the magic fruit and the rotten vegetables. Either one of those surprises can kill them, but they can also make Rick and the core group stronger.

Rick and Michonne are on a road trip to find the fruit they have been looking for ever since they had to give theirs up to Negan way back in the beginning of Season 7. The only thing that is going to keep them alive and free at this point are guns and any other forms of firepower that they can muster up as they prepare to take on the Savior Nation in what appears to be shaping up into an all-out epic battle on The Walking Dead.

This is the part of the article where we need to warn you that there are spoilers coming up for Episode 11 of The Walking Dead. If you have not seen that episode of The Walking Dead yet and do not want it spoiled for you, then you should only proceed with that caution in mind.

What fans last saw on The Walking Dead was Eugene’s “less than painful” orientation into the Saviors compound and his welcoming surprise near the end of the episode.

Eugene was taken last year in Season 7A of The Walking Dead when it was discovered that he had made a bullet for Rosita, which she in turn fired at Negan. Unfortunately, Negan’s bat Lucille got in the way and saved his life. But of course that was bad news for her when she nearly got killed when Negan was trying to find out where the bullet came from. Thankfully, Eugene confessed and saved her life. But he was taken prisoner for his bravery on that episode of The Walking Dead.

Cast and creators on why Eugene is sucking up to Negan. #TWD https://t.co/rHyabsHdQW pic.twitter.com/byN3UfrtEF — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 28, 2017

Fast forward to the present following the escape of Daryl from the Saviors compound on The Walking Dead. Negan has settled on the fact that Daryl is gone and people are searching for him. Come to find out, it was Dwight’s wife that set Daryl free and she escaped. Dwight set up the innocent doctor for the whole scandal and Negan sent him into the fire. Of course, he made Eugene watch the whole thing, scaring him for his own life.

Near the end of The Walking Dead episode, Eugene had finally come to realize that he would be wise to conform to Negan’s rules and he submitted by saying, “I am Negan.” Although some fans will say that it was a cover up to stay alive and in some way to betray Negan, only time will tell from here.

Watch Episode 12 of The Walking Dead, “Say Yes,” next Sunday on AMC.

[Featured Image by AMC]