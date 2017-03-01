Selena Gomez And The Weeknd May Have A New Song Coming Soon

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are reportedly working on new music with one another.

Just months into their whirlwind romance, which currently has them in Paris, a report claims Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, are working on a series of songs, including a new “sexy, sultry” song that will reportedly be released by the end of April.

“Part of the reason [Selena Gomez] is on the road with The Weeknd is to finish up the tracks they have been working on together,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 28. “Selena hopes at least one of the few songs they have been working on together will be ready for release within the next two months. Expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song from them soon.”

Before Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arrived in Paris days ago, the “Same Old Love” singer flew to Amsterdam to attend her boyfriend’s February 24 show. As fans may know, The Weeknd kicked off his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour earlier this month and has been in Europe ever since.

As The Weeknd continues his tour, which keeps him on the road until the end of July, Selena Gomez has been focused on her music and recently released a new song, “It Ain’t Me.” She’s also rumored to be working on a new album but thus far, no potential release date has been given.

As fans may recall, Selena Gomez began teasing fans of her new album in mid-2016, but after announcing to People Magazine that she was suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, and depression, the singer chose to take some time off as she addressed her mental health concerns.

While Selena Gomez went through hard times in 2016, 2017 has been a much better year, and according to a recent report, The Weeknd is thrilled that Gomez was able to travel to Europe to accompany him on his tour.

“Abel is thrilled [Selena Gomez] made it out to see him. He understood she had work commitments, but he definitely missed her. They are having so much fun right now, everything feels right,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life days ago.

The source went on to reveal that Selena Gomez’s new man would love for her to join him on stage at some point during his tour.

“Abel even wants [Selena Gomez] to come on stage with him, even if it’s just for one short song. He thinks Sel is incredibly talented and it would be a total thrill to have her on stage. Honestly it probably wont happen as she’s happier just letting him do his thing,” the insider added.

Selena Gomez went public with her relationship with The Weeknd in January, months after returning to the spotlight at the 2016 American Music Awards. On January 10, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd shocked fans when they surfaced with one another in Santa Monica — and made no attempt at hiding their affections.

Following their Santa Monica outing, which took place at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spent time together in Los Angeles and later traveled to Italy, where they visited Florence and Venice.

Although rumors claimed Selena Gomez would be attending the Grammy Awards with The Weeknd, who was a performer, earlier this month, she opted against doing so and didn’t attend the event at all. Instead, she spent time with friends nearby and later reunited with her boyfriend.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have stayed mum on their romance, the photos of them around the world have made it clear that they are quite taken with one another — and the many more photos will likely follow.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]