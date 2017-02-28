‘The Bachelor’ 2017: Nick Viall Says He Still Misses Corinne Olympios

The Bachelor 2017 star Nick Viall eliminated one of his final four women on Monday night, and even though he says it was the right decision for him, he’s revealing that it was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do. The Season 21 leading man recently opened up in a blog posted on People Magazine about the difficult elimination, and shocked many fans by what he revealed.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers below!

As many fans of The Bachelor know, Nick Viall eliminated Corinne Olympios on Monday night, cutting the final four women down to three finalists, Raven Gates, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Rachel Lindsay, whom fans know isn’t the winner since she was recently announced as the next Bachelorette. The elimination was the most difficult one to date for Nick, who had to comfort a sobbing Corinne to her limo.

According to Nick’s blog, Corinne’s elimination still weighs on his mind. Viall also gushed over Olympios, saying that he really hopes they can be friends in the future, and that he still “misses” Corinne “to this day.”

“Corinne is truly one of the most interesting, caring and charismatic women I’ve ever known. In my heart, I knew my future was stronger with Rachel, Vanessa and Raven, but to this day I miss Corinne and she deserves all the love in the world. I really hope that she and I can be friends in the future, maybe get to a place like Andi and I have gotten to? Next week we reunite and speak for the first time during The Bachelor: Women Tell All. Trust me you won’t want to miss what she has to say.”

By now, many fans of The Bachelor know that Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates are Nick Viall’s final two. While viewers seem to be torn over who they would like to see Nick end up with, they’re also looking forward to next week’s reunion show, where Nick will be reunited with all of the women he eliminated during The Bachelor: Women Tell All, and Nick promises that a lot of drama will go down during the very interesting two-hour special.

“As if that wasn’t enough, there is even more next week! After The Bachelor, I reunite with the beautiful women from my journey during The Bachelor: Women Tell All. Rachel and I see one another for the first time since our tearful goodbye in Finland, and her announcement as the Bachelorette. Alexis may or may not be wearing a nautical suit, and the rest of these ladies don’t hold back the drama. There is arguing, cheese pasta, sharks, dolphins and a whole lot of tears. Trust me, you won’t want to miss what these ladies have to say.”

Meanwhile, Nick also dishes on next week’s episode, which will feature the very last date for him and Rachel. The Bachelor claims that his goodbye to her was the “hardest yet,” and that the decision to let her go was very tough for him.

“As you all know, Rachel has been announced as the new Bachelorette! I couldn’t be happier for this amazing woman, but saying goodbye to her was my hardest yet. Watch next week as Rachel and I share our last date together in Finland and I make one of the toughest decisions to say goodbye.”

As Season 21 of The Bachelor is winding down, it seems that the drama and emotion is ramping up. Nick Viall has a big choice ahead of him, and even though spoilers have already been leaked that he allegedly chooses Vanessa to give his final rose to, fans are still questioning if either of the women will end up walking down the aisle with Viall.

What are your thoughts on the latest The Bachelor spoilers?

[Featured Image by Jeff Daly/ABC/Getty Images]