One Direction’s Departure From Pop: Liam Payne, Harry Styles, And Niall Horan

One Direction may reunite but will they be the same? Not Hardly. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have grown up, and so has their music.

Musically, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson are miles apart, exploring the various genre and music styles. Harry Liam, Niall, and Louis are searching in many different directions for inspiration.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne are all venturing away from the One Direction pop styles. This is building One Direction’s knowledge base for creating unique music.

Louis Tomlinson seems to be going all the way with EDM which stands for electronic dance music. Louis Tomlinson is currently working with Matoma (Tom Stræte Lagergren) on an EDM track for yet another single after “Just Hold On,” according to Celebretainment.

One Direction’s Harry Styles has become a full-fledged classic rock star. The latest from Hits Daily Double says Harry’s music is comparable to David Bowie and Queen. That translates not only to classic rock but impeccable vocals and a ton of creative lyrics. For more information on Harry Styles soon to be released solo album check out this Inquisitr article.

Niall Horan’s “This Town” could be mistaken for one of One Direction’s pop styles, but it was clearly folk music. “This Town” was truly a timeless classic typical of many folk styles and traditions from Appalachian folk to Irish Folk.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are both exploring various business aspects of the music business as well. Liam Payne is learning about producing records, while Louis Tomlinson is working toward creating a successful record label.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, the rock star of the group, is preparing to stun audiences with his perfectionist skills. Harry has already stunned the world with his PR and quick image change, as well as landing a starring role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan seem to be flowing in completely opposite directions, but fans won’t know for sure till the album is out. Niall Horan’s “This Town” a folk ballad, seems to be the antithesis of Louis Tomlinson’s EDM hit “Just Hold On” musically speaking.

Liam Payne is going with a dance style R&B which seems to be mixing genre to a degree, but according to Digital Farm Animals or DFA, who is helping Liam Payne with his album. DFA is quoted in the Daily Star.

“He is doing a lot of R&B stuff but he’s also dipping into dance. The things we are doing are definitely down the dance lane.”

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne may be on the same page in that they are both creating dance music. Niall Horan seems to be focused on his sweet vocals and a folk style, while Harry Styles is rocking out.

Liam Payne is not only writing his own music and performing it, he is learning to produce his own albums. He has enlisted the best producers and D.J.s in the business to teach him the trade according to The Daily Star. This could really help One Direction as a band when they reunite.

One Direction’s Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are all working on their solo albums, but is very unclear on how long it will take. Payne may be close.

While Harry Styles is developing his musical style, changing the band’s image by changing his own, and delving into the acting genre as well, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have been learning about production and business. Harry’s album will be released in late April or early May.

One Direction with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan are exploring the different genre, the technical aspects of album production and the business skills involved.

[Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]