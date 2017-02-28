Melania Trump As Girl Scouts President? 5,220 Change.org Petition Sigs Say ‘No’

One Change.org petition gaining buzz is being sent to Sylvia Acevedo, Interim CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. The folks petitioning Acevedo have put their desires directly in the title, with the petition called “Absolutely Unacceptable: Melania Trump as honorary President of Girl Scouts of the USA,” by Sharma Gaponoff out of Grass Valley, California.

As of this writing, 5,220 supporters have signed the petition, with 2,280 more signatures needed to reach the 7,500 signatures or more that the petition is seeking. Sharma doesn’t mince words when it comes to the reasons why she feels Mrs. Trump would not make an appropriate Honorary President of the Girl Scouts.

“Girl Scout leaders around the country are shocked that Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is planning to endorse Melania Trump as the Honorary President of Girl Scouts. As Girl Scout leaders, we are affronted that GSUSA would even consider her as a role model for Girl Scouts. Girl Scouting strives to ‘build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.’ Melania Trump is the antithesis of Girl Scouting and Girl Scout values. If GSUSA endorses Melania Trump it will make a mockery of Girl Scouting and everything we stand for.”

Sharma expressed her shock about the Girl Scouts organization considering First Lady Melania as a leader of the organization. The tradition of allowing the current FLOTUS the crown of President of Girl Scouts is one that needs to be changed due to Melania — says the petition — because Mrs. Trump is a person whom Sharma feels doesn’t represent Girl Scout values.

“Endorsing Melania Trump as the President of Girl Scouts will delegitimize and trivialize all that Girl Scouting has accomplished in the past 104 years and places the future of Girl Scouting in extreme jeopardy.”

Instead, Sharma encouraged the Girl Scouts leader to award a former first lady with the title, in lieu of Melania.

As reported by the Daily Dot, it was 100 years ago — way back in 1917 — when the Girl Scouts honored First Lady Edith B. Wilson as their first honorary national president of the Girl Scouts. Now that it is Mrs. Trump’s turn to receive the honor, the petition claims that Melania’s “actions and behaviors” are ones that don’t represent the Girl Scouts values. The petition points to previous photos of Mrs. Trump during her modeling days, along with other claims of inconsistencies as the reasons why Sharma feels that Mrs. Trump shouldn’t be honored as a Girl Scouts leader.

Sharma goes on to argue that Acevedo should deny Melania the honor of being the honorary head of the Girl Scouts for a variety of listed reasons — although Sharma did not immediately return the request from the Daily Dot for more information. However, the signatures are growing on the petition, since the publication noted that the petition only had approximately 3,200 signatures about one month ago. Since that time, more than 2,000 additional people have added their signatures to the petition that begs Acevedo to consider her own words and guide the Girl Scout honorary title away from Mrs. Trump. At the very least, the petition begs Acevedo to put the tradition on hold until it can be reexamined due to Melania currently serving as first lady in the White House.

Detractors, notes the Daily Dot, have called such actions “s*** shaming” and the like. Not everyone likely feels the same way as Sharma. As seen in the following viral photo from Twitter, an 8-year-old girl dressed up as Melania for a school project that required the children to pick their favorite first lady.

The photo has been retweeted and liked thousands of times on Twitter.

