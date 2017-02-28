Savannah Chrisley ‘Thirsty’ For ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ According To Her Dad

Savannah Chrisley has made it no secret that she wants to compete on Dancing with the Stars, and her father thinks that she’s starting to come off as a little too desperate to be cast on the show.

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Savannah Chrisley recently talked to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of a member of their family appearing on Dancing with the Stars. Todd was asked if he’s interested in putting on his boogie shoes and twirling around the DWTS ballroom, and the Chrisley patriarch said that he would love to be cast on the show. However, he would only do it if the producers turned it into a family affair.

“I would do the show if I had time, but I would only do it if I could compete against [my son] Chase and Savannah,” Todd said.

The 47-year-old real estate mogul then proceeded to embarrass his 19-year-old daughter by revealing just how badly she wants to compete on the show. Savannah teased that “you never know” if a Chrisley or two (or three) will eventually appear on Dancing with the Stars, and Todd cut her off.

“Yes, you do know,” Todd retorted. “You keep saying, ‘Daddy, I wanna do Dancing With the Stars!’ She is so thirsty for Dancing With the Stars!”

Savannah Chrisley denied this allegation, and she asserted that the only reason she hasn’t already twinkled her toes on DWTS is because of her busy schedule. Todd let his daughter get away with this claim, choosing instead to tease Savannah by saying that she would need therapy after getting soundly defeated by her father on Dancing with the Stars.

Savannah Chrisley’s star is currently on the rise, thanks in part to her rumored relationship with NBA star Chandler Parsons, so perhaps the teen beauty queen will get a call from a DWTS producer someday. As E! News reports, Savannah sparked speculation that she was dating Chandler Parsons when she told Access Hollywood that she has fun hanging out with him. However, Savannah has never described Chandler as more than a friend, and it doesn’t sound like her father would approve of her dating the Memphis Grizzlies forward.

“Listen, he’s got a great personality. But, you know, he’s an NBA player,” Todd said. “I think in the NBA, you know, they’re hoe hounds.”

Todd Chrisley later reiterated that he thinks Chandler Parsons is “a super nice guy with the best personality ever.” He just doesn’t seem to think that he’s boyfriend material.

Savannah Chrisley isn’t just becoming famous enough to be the subject of tabloid-worthy dating rumors; people are also starting to speculate about her sexuality. The Chrisley Knows Best star recently had to deny rumors that she’s a lesbian.

“As of a few days ago, I was dating Chandler. And then, as of yesterday, I’m a lesbian,” Savannah told E! News host Jason Kennedy of the focus on her love life.

“Me being a lesbian, there’s as good of a chance of that happening as me marrying Chandler.”

Savannah Chrisley may not be quite ready to date in the wake of her split from her boyfriend of two years, country singer Blaire Hanks. The couple broke up back in January, and Savannah has hinted that their split wasn’t pretty; she has since vowed to be more selective about her future boyfriends. According to the Chrisley Knows Best star, she wants to find someone who understands her life and doesn’t use her.

“People are gonna use you, and you have to see if for what it is. It took me a little longer to see that,” Savannah told Entertainment Tonight.

According to Hollywood Life, Blaire Hanks recently released a breakup song that might be inspired by his split from Savannah Chrisley. It’s titled “Askin Bout You,” and it’s about an ex who moves on quickly after the end of relationship.

Savannah Chrisley and Blaire Hanks called it quits a few days after a car accident left Savannah with broken vertebrae. She’s still doing physical therapy, so now probably isn’t the best time for the Chrisley Knows Best star’s Dancing with the Stars casting dreams to come true.

