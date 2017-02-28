WWE News: Asuka’s WWE Record Undefeated Streak To Last Until ‘WrestleMania’

The WWE loves when superstars break records and normally make a big deal out of them. That is not any different when it comes to NXT as the Asuka WWE undefeated streak is about to break the impressive record set previously by Bill Goldberg. While Goldberg’s undefeated streak is more myth than reality, the Asuka WWE streak is legitimate.

According to the record books, Goldberg won 173 matches in a row before he lost in a controversial match to Kevin Nash thanks in large part to Scott Hall and a cattle prod. Whether Goldberg really fought 173 matches in a row before the win is still up to debate, with some calling it an urban legend that WCW created to push their superstar.

Don’t tell that to Bill Goldberg, who still proudly boasts his record. He went to Twitter recently to give praise to Asuka’s WWE record 149th win in a row since making her NXT debut.

Congratulations @WWEAsuka on your 149th win in a row! #whosnext 次はどなたですか — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 25, 2017

WrestleZone has now pointed out that the WWE is doing a lot more to help promote Asuka’s WWE chase for that record number of wins by Goldberg. Not only did the company promote Bill Goldberg’s congratulations, but there are a number of Asuka WWE main roster appearances coming up as well.

Asuka’s WWE debut at Madison Square Garden is scheduled to take place on March 12. She will take part in a multi-woman match teaming with Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella against the team of Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss.

Asuka is then scheduled to wrestle at WWE SmackDown Live events on March 13 in Charleston, West Virginia; March 25 in Johnson City, Tennessee; March 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina; and on March 27 in Norfolk, Virginia.

There is no way to tell if the WWE is ready to call up Asuka yet, although she has proven to be ready for the promotion. She already holds the record for the longest ever title reign in NXT history with her recent women’s title reign. Should the WWE want her to break Goldberg’s record with an undefeated streak, she will need to remain in NXT and not lose the title anytime soon.

The next Asuka WWE NXT Women’s title defense comes at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, where she defends her title against possibly Ember Moon. This would be a perfect chance to put over Moon and move Asuka up to the main roster.

However, Asuka would need to win over 20 matches between now and the TakeOver event on April 1. Maybe that is why the house show appearances have been added to her schedule – to beef up her win-loss record in anticipation of a title change the weekend of WrestleMania.

As a side note, the Andre the Giant undefeated streak was also mostly a myth. While the Giant was rarely ever pinned or made submit, he did lose a number of matches by count out over the years to help protect upcoming stars that he faced, including Hulk Hogan a few years before the huge undefeated streak came to an end. His streak of never being pinned lasted from 1977 until Hulk Hogan beat him at WrestleMania III.

Many expect the Asuka WWE main roster television debut to come shortly after WrestleMania this year.

