‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Actor Reveals Premiere Date, Is It Real?

After a previous false alarm, the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers suggest that we may know when, exactly, we’ll be seeing the penultimate season of the show. And while it’s unclear if this actor truly meant to reveal the premiere date, or if this is even the correct premiere date, it certainly gives fans a little bit of hope for the near-future.

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

According to Heroic Hollywood‘s latest round of Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers, Liam Cunningham — the Irish actor who plays Ser Davos Seaworth — recently let them know when we can expect the premiere of the much-anticipated seventh season.

“I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because [Game Of Thrones Season 7] was meant to come out in April. It’s July now, I think. There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the final season starts again as far as I know in September.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest Game of Thrones spoilers from Global News Canada, the cast — including Maisie Williams — was recently in Banff, Canada, filming scenes with wolves.

This suggests that the new season will feature Arya’s direwolf, Nymeria, coming back.

“Michael Jorgensen, the chair of AMPIA, told Global News it was a certain animal attraction that drew the producers to Alberta. “I just spent the weekend with the DOP [director of photography] of Game of Thrones in Banff,” Jorgensen said. “They are shooting. It turns out Alberta has the biggest wolves in the world, so they’ve shot a little bit here.” Game of Thrones, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series, features six direwolves, one for each of the children of House Stark. Direwolves are an unusually large and intelligent species of wolf. They are also part of the sigil of House Stark. There’s already an Alberta connection. An Arctic wolf named Quigley, who plays a direwolf called Ghost on the show, is trained north of Calgary by Andrew Simpson, the owner and operator of Instinct Animals for Film.”

While that seems to take care of the House of Stark, the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from Comic Book tell us what we can expect from House of Lannister. The outlet recently spoke to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who was recently approached in regards to a popular theory surrounding Jamie and his sister/lover, Cersei Lannister (played by Lena Headey).

In this theory, Jamie lives up to his Kingslayer nickname and kills Cersei.

However, Nikolaj dismissed this common notion as simply a “theory.”

“It’s a theory,” Coster-Waldau said, “but it has a beautiful, romantic, tragic thing [to it].It’s probably too obvious.” The series has set up a few different ways for Cersei to finally bite the dust. Tyrion Lannister is now counseling her biggest threat for the throne, and he could be the one to do the honors once Daenerys and her army arrive in Westeros. He already did kill his mom and dad, what’s another family member?”

