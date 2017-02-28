Beyonce’s Green Oscars Gown: Pregnant Singer’s Maternity Style Is On Fire

Beyonce’s dress may have been one of the best this Oscars season — too bad it was not seen on the televised awards ceremony. The pregnant singer made a low-key appearance at an Oscars party with Jay Z. Her maternity style has been on fire so far.

Beyonce looked elegant and gorgeous in a form-fitting emerald gown at the 2017 Oscars. The Lemonade singer and her husband, Jay Z, did not attend the actual Oscar Awards ceremony on Sunday evening.

#Oscar Weekend ???????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:14am PST

The superstar, who is pregnant with twins, did make a low-key appearance at the Weinstein Company’s Oscars bash. The New York Post’s Page Six reported earlier this week that the mother-of-one, soon to be three, “partied until midnight” with Jay Z.

#Oscar Weekend A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:14am PST

The other guests at the exclusive party included Georgina Chapman, Priyanka Chopra, Mick Jagger, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew Morrison, Sunny Pawar, and Harvey Weinstein.

Some of the biggest names in tech, like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Uber’s Travis Kalanick, and YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki, also attended the extravagant gathering.

Beyonce uploaded photographs of herself and her husband at the gathering to her website, beyonce.com.

Beyoncé & Jay Z at the Weinstein Films pre-Oscar party in LA – Feb. 25 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:51am PST

A few candid photos were snapped at the pre-party on Friday. The Weinstein’s Company party was held for Lion at the Montage in Beverly Hills, according to E! News.

Jay Z and Beyonce reportedly showed up to the party just as Corbin Bleu, Cynthia Erivo, and Chris Jackson were finishing a three-song set from the studio’s upcoming movie adaptation of the musical In the Heights.

Beyonce was seen chatting it up with Blackish actress Tracee Ellis Ross and Zac Posen. Beyonce gave her fans some more exclusive shots of her pregnancy bump in the photographs uploaded to her official website on Tuesday.

#Oscar Weekend ???? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:40am PST

Beyonce titled the new photo album, “Oscar weekend.”

Beyonce and Jay Z’s attendance at the Oscars party was the singer’s first public appearance since she announced that she would no longer be headlining the 2017 Coachella festival.

#Oscar Weekend A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:05am PST

Parkwood Entertainment and Goldenvoice released a statement last week that the pregnant singer decided to “forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival” and thanked fans for their understanding.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyonce did announce that she would be headlining at the 2018 Coachella festival instead.

Playboy recently reported that the band Daft Punk is replacing Beyonce at Coachella 2017, according to “inside sources” close to the French dance duo.

Daft Punk’s production confirmed to the magazine they are planning a major tour this spring and that Coachella would be “the perfect place to kick it off.”

The Coachella Festival this year will be from April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Staff/Getty Images]