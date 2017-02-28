‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Talks Weight Loss After Baby On Twitter

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is ready to get back in shape just over one month after welcoming her second child, son Watson Cole DeBoer.

On Monday, ahead of the new episode of Teen Mom 2, Houska took to Twitter, where she wrote about her post-baby body and said that she is struggling to make time to get back in shape while balancing her parenting duties and career.

“Annnnd today I realized just how out of shape I am,” Chelsea Houska wrote in a tweet to fans on February 27, later adding, “Also…it’s almost impossible to get a workout in with a new baby. I swear he senses when I’m about to do something and it wakes him up lol.”

Although one fan suggested she take it easy and allow her body to bounce back naturally, Chelsea Houska seemed convinced that would not be the case and informed the fan that she would soon be taking matters into her own hands.

“I def don’t think I’m gonna bounce right back, that’s why I’m working out!” she explained.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer welcomed their first child together, the second for Houska who also shares a 7-year-old daughter, Aubree, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, on January 25. Since then, both Houska and DeBoer have been sharing adorable photos of little Watson.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of 2016 after crossing paths with one another at a gas station in South Dakota in 2014. In an interview in 2015, Chelsea Houska made it clear that she immediately believed DeBoer was “The One.” However, they didn’t actually speak when they first laid eyes on one another.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,'” she admitted during an interview with Us Weekly. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” Chelsea Houska continued. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Little shark loves his baths @coledeboer A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer planned to get married before welcoming their first child but in July of last year, Houska revealed their plans had changed. In the post on her official website, Houska shocked fans by revealing that she was expecting a child with DeBoer in February of this year.

At the time of her announcement, many fans worried that Houska and DeBoer would postpone their wedding, but instead, they decided to go through with the ceremony and officially became man and wife in October of last year. During the ceremony, Chelsea Houska was proudly sporting a baby bump in her lace wedding gown.

While Chelsea Houska is busy with her two children at the moment, she has expressed interest in having a total of four children in the past. During a 2016 interview with People Magazine, the reality star revealed that she would love to have more children once she and DeBoer tied the knot.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, including her husband Cole DeBoer, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]