Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Not Fighting Over French Property [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not fighting over their Chateau Miraval property in Southern France. Radar Online is the culprit of the rumor.

“RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Brad Pitt is refusing to sell his and Angelina Jolie’s doomed holiday home in the South of France — much to her fury! According to an insider, the dispute over the mega-million-dollar Chateau Miraval, where the couple was married in 2014, is ‘holding things up’ in their acrimonious divorce.”

An “insider” says that Angelina has wanted to sell that place for years, but Pitt always managed to convince Angelina to hold off. Brad allegedly wants the property to be held in a trust for the kids. Many of the commenters after the article are critical of Angelina Jolie.

“She’s acting like she never knew Brad or she never got married to him. I’m starting to believe she used him to have more biological kids,” says one commenter.

“She is very mean and spiteful,” says another.

However, according to Gossip Cop, the article appears to be fabricated.

“But Gossip Cop spoke with one of our contacts close to the situation, who cast doubt on RadarOnline‘s take. While our source declined to comment on the specifics of Jolie and Pitt’s divorce negotiations, we’re exclusively told the above claims are inaccurate,” says columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that the tabloid website has been consistently inaccurate in regards to stories about Brangelina’s split.

Both Pitt and Jolie have been under close scrutiny since their divorce was announced in September. However, the most damaging rumors have all been plastered on Angelina. Recently Celeb Dirty Laundry claimed that Angelina Jolie is quitting Hollywood against her will.

“However, sources are now saying that Angelina is still considering both acting and directing in films, although it seems as though executives aren’t as keen to work with her as they used to be.”

The article adds that because of all of this, Jolie may be “forced” to quit Hollywood. However, Gossip Cop once again intercepted and exposed another lie.

“Angelina Jolie is NOT being forced to ‘quit Hollywood’ following her divorce from Brad Pitt, despite a manufactured report. Gossip Cop can bust this claim. We’re told it’s false,” says columnist Holly Nicol, who adds that Celeb Dirty Laundry is the same website that falsely claimed Jolie dropped down to the “D-List” after she divorced Brad Pitt.

According to the New York Daily News, Angelina Jolie did talk to Good Morning America recently about the divorce.

“The actress attempted to avoid the glaring elephant in the room during an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, but she was noticeably uncomfortable making bizarre pauses when co-anchor George Stephanopoulos questioned her about her family.”

“We are, we are focusing on the health of our family. So we will be, we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we are determined to do as a family,” Jolie is quoted as saying, adding — hesitantly — that Brad Pitt is a wonderful father.

However, many people didn’t take Angelina Jolie’s quotes seriously. After all, it was Jolie who allegedly spread bad stories about Brad Pitt in order to win the PR relations war against her ex-husband. Early “leaked” reports on the divorce said that Pitt abused their son Maddox. However, after a full investigation, it was revealed that Pitt did not hit or abuse Maddox.

We will be hearing plenty more of what caused the Brangelina divorce in the near future. However, for now, it’s quite clear that Brad is beating Angelina in the PR battle.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]