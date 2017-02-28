Trump Suggests JCC Bomb Threats, Anti-Semitic Vandalism Is From ‘The Reverse’

Donald Trump is reportedly hinting that JCC bomb threats and anti-Semitic vandalism might be an inside job to “make him look bad.” At a meeting today of state attorney generals and Donald Trump, Trump said that while the threats and anti-Semitic vandalism are “reprehensible,” he added:

“Sometimes it’s the reverse, to make people – or to make others – look bad.”

It seemed to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who admits that he is Jewish, that President Trump suggested that all of the anti-Semitic vandalism and threats might be an inside job, by Jews or Democrats, to make Trump and his administration look bad, or have people turn against him.

After what seemed by many to be a delay in calling out the disgrace of anti-Semitic vandalism and threats, Vice President Mike Pence went on a tour, to Nazi concentration camps, and to the St. Louis Jewish cemetery where many grave stones were overturned and broken, says the Inquisitr. But while European leaders seemed satisfied with Pence’s commitment to communication, later when Pence tweeted his support for Israel, he added the emoji of Nicaragua instead of the flag of Israel. Twice.

Trump apparently told PA's AG that Jewish center bomb threats may be coming from “the reverse” … “to make others look bad,” per @anna_orso pic.twitter.com/j337ylC3Po — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 28, 2017

According to the JTA, President Trump believes that the wave of anti-Semitic vandalism, and threats agains Jewish institutions might be a false flag, and it won’t be know which side is to blame until an investigation is concluded. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that Trump said several times it “could be the reverse” several times, but refused to elaborate on what he meant by repeating the word “reverse.”

RELATED REPORTS FROM INQUISITR

Trump Appoints Anti-Semitic Stephen Bannon To Senior Position…

Oberlin Stands Behind Professor Who Ranted That Jews Are…

Could Maggiano’s Have Turned Down Reservation For White…

VP Mike Pence Tweets Wrong Flag When Pledging Commitment To…

Earlier today, Anthony Scaramucci, a top adviser to the Trump transition team, posted on Twitter that the people committing these acts of anti-Semitic vandalism might be organized, and aiming to do harm to Donald Trump. He too suggested an inside job, which might point at Jews, Democrats, or both.

“It’s not yet clear who the #JCC offenders are,” Scaramucci said. “Don’t forget @TheDemocrats effort to incite violence at Trump rallies.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League is said to be “astonished” by these statements, and Trump’s point of view on the anti-Semitic vandalism, and wants to know what Trump plans to do about violence aimed at Jews, and he wants him to speak on the topic tonight in his speech to the nation.

“It is incumbent upon the White House to immediately clarify these remarks in light of the ongoing attacks on the Jewish community, it is also incumbent upon the President to lay out in his speech tonight his plans for what the federal government will do to address this rash of anti-Semitic incidents.”

Trump says "sometimes it's the reverse" when asked about anti-Semitic incidents https://t.co/JA09Z8Zixn pic.twitter.com/1xQxtQHuQN — The Hill (@thehill) February 28, 2017

The Washington Post is suggesting that Trump is flirting at blaming the victim in regard to the anti-Semitic vandalism currently plaguing the United States. Anthony Scaramucci is now clarifying that it wasn’t his intent to blame Democrats, and he noted that it wasn’t clear who was behind the anti-Semitic incidents, leaving the door open that the intentions were not to harm Jews, but instead to smear Donald Trump and his administration.

The Post says this wouldn’t be the first time President Trump wasn’t willing to admit that the country has an issue with anti-Semitic vandalism and violence. Two weeks ago, at a Trump press conference a reporter, SiriusXM’s Jared Rizzi,, prefaced a question by saying that perhaps, such anti-Semitic things were being done “by supporters in your name.” Trump quickly put a stop to Rizzi’s line of questioning.

“And some of it — can I be honest with you? And this has to do with racism and horrible things that are put up. Some of it written by our opponents. You do know that. Do you understand that? You don’t think anybody would do a thing like that. Some of the signs you’ll see are not put up by the people that love or like Donald Trump, they’re put up by the other side, and you think it’s like playing it straight? No. But you have some of those signs and some of that anger is caused by the other side. They’ll do signs, and they’ll do drawings that are inappropriate. It won’t be my people. It will be the people on the other side to anger people like you. Okay.”

Much of the comments at the moment are intentionally vague, and have double speak, but President Trump has made no secret of the fact that when things go wrong since her took office, he believes firmly that President Obama and Hillary Clinton might be behind it. Trump even suggested that Obama and Clinton might have paid people to do it.

Pennsylvania AG: When asked about anti-Semitic attacks, Trump allegedly said that “sometimes it’s the reverse.” https://t.co/pcZ76JNkwo pic.twitter.com/7quOFiJeTB — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 28, 2017

The White House now says that President Trump will be clarifying his stand during the speech tonight.

Do you think President Trump is blaming Democrats and perhaps Jewish people with the anti-Semitic vandalism and threats towards Jewish institutions? Who do you think is to blame?

[Featured Image by Jacqueline Larma/AP Images]