Melania Trump Wears $2,950 Red Valentino Dress To Trump’s Bill Signing [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump donned a red dress on Tuesday, February 28, as Melania stood over President Trump as Mr. Trump spoke to the media and signed H.R. 321 and H.R. 255 in The Oval Office. Mrs. Trump was present with Ivanka Trump and others at The White House on February 28, in Washington, D.C., as Mr. Trump spoke about the ways that the bills would help women in their careers. President Trump spoke about women in the STEM field being able to make use of their educations in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math by getting jobs in those fields. However, much of the public eye also fell on Melania and Ivanka, who both donned red for the occasion.

As seen in the above and below photos, Melania’s red dress stood out among the other outfits in the room, with a bold and bright color highlighted by a cinched waist and large sleeves.

The above close-up photo of Melania’s red dress shows the simple neckline of the dress. In the below photo, Mrs. Trump’s red dress shows up in bold contrast to the ornate brown coloring of the desk, which has intricate details and carvings in the front of the desk.

The below photo of Melania wearing the red dress shows a bit more of the cinched waist, the flared sleeves, and the bottom part of the red dress, without revealing the hemline of the dress.

However, fuller versions of photos of the red dress can be seen via Ivanka Trump’s Twitter account, which proves that Melania’s red dress falls around the calf area.

Proud to support the signing of H.R. 321 & 255. #ClosingTheGenderGap in STEM fields is vital to innovation and workforce development. #STEM pic.twitter.com/9VsIbTxDEO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 28, 2017

Whereas Ivanka wrote about “closing the gender gap” on social media, other fashion-focused accounts were busy figuring out the source and cost of the outfits worn by Melania and Ivanka. As reported by White House Wardrobe‏, Melania’s red dress is a red Valentino crepe midi dress priced at $2,950 as of this writing. On the Farfetch website, the red dress is listed as a dry-clean only dress that was “Made in Italy” and is shown in an extra-small size on the model. According to the site, the red dress fits true-to-size, and the description of the red dress explains that the sleeves on the gown Melania wore ooze with femininity. The graceful dress has a boat neck neckline and was infused with a “beautiful darkness.”

“This red crepe midi dress from Valentino features a flared skirt and short flutter sleeves that ooze femininity. It includes a boat neck and a concealed rear zip fastening. This timeless piece can be styled with flats for daytime or punched up a notch with a glitzy Valentino Rockstud clutch and high heels. Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli have translated red-carpet favourite Valentino’s ladylike composure into a version of elegance that can stand the test of time, infusing a beautiful darkness into the Italian house’s signature red gowns.”

White House Wardrobe asked readers if Melania should wear the same red dress tonight for her husband’s pivotal first speech to the joint session of Congress, or if Mrs. Trump should choose a different dress to wear to the important occasion.

Meanwhile, feedback about Melania’s red dress and Ivanka’s red blazer are flowing into social media.

The exact designer of Ivanka’s red blazer is still being determined by fashion hounds and fashionistas online.

Deleted previous tweet to edit: I think the lapels close on opposite sides so not a match. https://t.co/Ilg2whdP3t Photo: Getty|Zach Gibson pic.twitter.com/1i6heFPiT8 — White House Wardrobe (@whitehousedress) February 28, 2017

Reactions regarding Melania and her dress can be read below.

Paul J Okrzesik What fashion designer in their right mind would pass on dressing the beautiful and shapely Trump woman. She probably made more this month than all of last year.”

[Featured Image by Zach Gibson/Getty Images]