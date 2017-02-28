Xbox Live Gold Members Can Have These Games For Free Starting Tomorrow, March 1

A new month means a fresh lineup of free Xbox games. Also, a number of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are discounted this week, thanks to various promotion deals.

Commencing tomorrow, active members of Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold subscription program can download Borderlands 2 on Xbox 360 as well as on Xbox One through the backward compatibility feature.

Also, Borderlands 2 is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today and will be FREE with March #GamesWithGold https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/vOueFjbDRP — ???? Larry Hryb (@majornelson) February 23, 2017

Regularly priced at $20, the 2012 action role-playing FPS developed by Gearbox Software and Aspyr Media will let gamers take the role of one of four vault hunters to defeat a “world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack,” its game description on Xbox Marketplace reads.

“Make new friends, arm them with a bazillion weapons and fight alongside them in 4 player co-op or split-screen on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption across the undiscovered and unpredictable living planet.”

Layers of Fear, an Xbox One title developed by Bloober Team and released last year, is also part of the list of free games for March. But unlike Borderlands 2, which will only carry its $0 price tag until March 15, the psychological horror game typically priced at $20 will be free for the entire month.

“Smart, spooky and psychedelic, this thrusts you into its story, whirls you about and leaves you dizzy,” the Layers of Fear review from Official Xbox Magazine UK shared, as cited by Metacritic.

“You’ll hate and enjoy your stay in equal measures – in the best possible way,” it added.

Here’s the first part of a playthrough for Layer of Fears from the controversial gamer/YouTuber PewDiePie.

For the second half of March, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can own a copy of Evolve Ultimate Edition and Heavy Weapon without spending a dime for each game. Evolve Ultimate Edition, Turtle Rock Studios’ first-person shooter game and the most expensive from the lineup ($49.99), is scheduled to be free from March 16 to April 15. Meanwhile, PopCap Games’ 2005 side-scrolling shoot ’em up Xbox 360 game Heavy Weapon will have a zero-dollar price tag only until March 31.

To summarize, below is the list of free titles for March for Xbox Live Gold members, thanks to Microsoft’s Games with Gold program, according to Major Nelson.

Borderlands 2 (March 1 to 15)

Layers of Fear (March 1 to 31)

Heavy Weapon (March 16 to 31)

Evolve Ultimate Edition (March 16 to April 15)

Aside from the monthly freebies, gamers can also take advantage of the present deals and discounts offered by the Xbox maker. This week, Microsoft is holding three sale events all at once – Deals with Gold, the Spotlight Sale, and lastly, Electronic Arts’ Publication Sale. Some of the popular games available for a discounted price until Monday, March 6 are Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, EA Sports FIFA 17, EA Sports NHL 17, INSIDE, Firewatch, GTA 4, Forza Motorsport 5, and Titanfall 2.

From the latest deals, Xbox Live members can purchase games with as much as 80 percent discount. If that is not generous enough, some game add-ons are currently available for free, including SSX: Classic Characters Pack and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Vietnam. The full line-up of Xbox deals for this week is listed in a recent Major Nelson post.

Another thing that loyal Xbox fans can look forward to from Microsoft is a new gaming subscription service called the Xbox Game Pass. According to a post on Xbox Wire, it will be available begin “later this spring” to give subscribers unlimited access to over a hundred Xbox One and backward compatible Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 every month. The post noted that Xbox Live Gold members will get exclusive access to the Xbox Game Pass before it officially launches. The upcoming subscription service is also currently in testing to ensure an “enjoyable and seamless experience.”

“Before the program rolls out to the broader community later this spring, we’ll be testing Xbox Game Pass with select members of the Xbox Insider Program in the Alpha Preview ring starting today with a very limited number of titles,” Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, explained.

FYI for Insiders who are checking out Xbox Game Pass today https://t.co/btTvAZQymv — ???? Larry Hryb (@majornelson) February 28, 2017

