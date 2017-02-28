‘Melrose’ Places Benedict Cumberbatch Back On TV In New Series

Benedict Cumberbatch frequently switches between starring in exceptional television dramas, such as Sherlock, and bringing his talents to the big screen in iconic roles, much like the recent live-action Doctor Strange adaptation. Keeping with that practice, Cumberbatch has just signed on to star in a new Showtime limited series, bringing his unique style of acting to the small screen once again in an adaptation of the Edward St. Aubyn novel Melrose.

Melrose Places Benendict Cumberbatch In A New Dramatic Role

There’s no denying that Benedict Cumberbatch is a man for all seasons, expanding his reach through television, film, and, as Playbill reveals, on stage with a recent and highly acclaimed run in a Hamlet stage play. Showtime is hoping to tap into the actor’s draw, casting him to play the lead in their latest project, a limited series based on the Melrose novels.

Edward St. Aubyn tells the semi-autobiographical tale of Patrick Melrose in a series of novels, which Cumberbatch found interesting enough to executive produce as a series for Showtime, signing on director David Nicholls (Far From the Madding Crowd, One Day).

According to press notes, Melrose “hilariously skewers the upper class as it tracks the protagonist’s harrowing odyssey from a deeply traumatic childhood through adult substance abuse and, ultimately, toward recovery.”

Filming locations have already been set in New York, London, and the South of France, suggesting Melrose will have an international flavor. Indeed, with Benedict Cumberbatch playing an “aristocratic and outrageously funny playboy,” it makes sense that Melrose will have an ambitious scope in both story and atmosphere.

Beyond his partying ways, Patrick Melrose, who is to be played by Cumberbatch, will also be dealing with the effects of a childhood marred by an abusive father and a negligent mother.

Marvel’s Phase 3 Brings Cumberbatch Back As Doctor Strange In A Big Way

As Marvel moves forward with Phase 3 for their film franchises, Benedict is set to become a prime character with his role in the upcoming Inifinity Wars film and, as he tells Collider, a second planned standalone Doctor Strange film. The actor adds that he had great fun in playing Doctor Strange and getting to wear that character’s costume, so it’s no wonder he’s very excited to continue on and see where the future takes him as Stephen Strange.

Benedict adds that fans already got a taste of what’s to come with that tease at the end of last year’s Doctor Strange.

“That was great fun to do, and of the Avengers that I’ve met I’d love to work with all of them, I don’t really have any favorites but they’re terrific actors,” says Mr. Cumberbatch.

While Benedict says he doesn’t have any favorite Marvel characters, he does seem to share a particular fascination with Guardians of the Galaxy and, much like most Marvel fans, is looking forward to Vol. 2. He adds that having an eclectic taste in music himself, Doctor Strange’s mix tape would make for an interesting listen, especially with both Pink Floyd and Beyonce featured in the first film.

“No, I mean, if he can go from Chuck Mangione to Pink Floyd, I think you’re covering a lot of bases. It would be a very, very interesting time as a DJ. And why not? Why not?”

Finally, Mr. Cumberbatch comments on how appreciative he is for the generous fan reaction to last year’s Doctor Strange, suggesting it gives him hope for a great sequel and a promising future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Benedict realizes that fan expectation is always very high, so receiving such tremendous approval from the press and Marvel fans alike has left the Doctor Strange star feeling motivated to deliver an even more impressive sequel.

[Feature Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]