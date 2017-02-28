‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Josh McDermitt And EPs On Eugene’s Decision

Walking Dead spoilers for Season 7B teased that someone would betray Alexandria. However, nobody thought that it would be Eugene Porter. Recently, Josh McDermitt, as well as executive producer Scott Gimple and co-executive producer Denise Huth, discussed Eugene’s latest decision. Is he really one of the Saviors now, or is he just fooling Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) until he is rescued by his group?

On the last episode of The Walking Dead, Eugene Porter arrived at the Sanctuary. As fans recall, he was taken by Negan and the Saviors after admitting he made the bullet that came from Rosita Espinosa’s (Christian Serratos) gun. Eugene was terrified, but he ended up having a very different experience than Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

By the end of the episode, Eugene joined Negan and the Saviors. On Talking Dead, Josh McDermitt reminded TWD fans that him being part of the Saviors kept being reinforced throughout the episode. The actor also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Eugene joining Negan and the Saviors.

When asked about the Human Genome Project, McDermitt confirmed that Eugene had to say something so that Negan would see him as valuable.

“Yeah. I mean, he’s a master liar. He’s a master manipulator. We saw that when we first met him on the show, and I think those lines, word for word, are the same lines he was saying before. Yes, that is his go-to, because he kind of saw that this was crashing and burning. Negan was just starting to lose confidence in him when he was saying, ‘Are you just a smart guy or are you just some idiot?’ For Eugene to say what he’s saying wasn’t enough for Negan, and so he had to revert back into that. Now I am a doctor, I have PhDs in this and that as well as that. He had to increase his value, I guess you could say, with Negan. It may be a go-to lie, but it works.”

Co-executive producer Denise Huth offered more insight, which was published on AMC’s official website. She hinted that on The Walking Dead, Eugene is in self-preservation mode and is doing whatever is necessary to survive. Even if that means joining Negan and the Saviors.

“Eugene fully recognizes that if I can be valuable to this man, I will never have to be scared again.”

TWD executive producer Scott Gimple also added that Negan can promise Eugene safety. However, has Eugene really switched sides? On Talking Dead, a poll revealed that 89 percent of viewers believe that Eugene is still on Team Alexandria. However, McDermitt said that right now, his character is enjoying life at the Sanctuary.

“I don’t remember if it was in the episode or not, but Dwight had one of those suckers that he got from Doctor Carson’s waiting room, and so there were a couple takes where he was just kind of fumbling around with it and Eugene had finished his pickle and he’s like, ‘By the way, are you going to eat that sucker?’ Eugene is in hog heaven right now. He’s like, this place is great! We got pickles. I got suckers, Negan’s wives, everything! I’m Negan. Everything’s awesome.”

What did you think of Season 7, Episode 11, titled “Hostiles and Calamities”? What are your thoughts on what Josh McDermitt had to say about Eugene Porter joining Negan and the Saviors? Has he really switched sides, or was he just waiting until he can be rescued? Keep watching The Walking Dead to find out what happens next.

