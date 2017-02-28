Tony Romo Trade Rumors: Denver Broncos Ready To Acquire Romo In Free Agency?

Is Tony Romo heading to the Denver Broncos after all? Since the 2016 NFL season ended, the Tony Romo trade rumors have been front page news nearly every day. The Broncos have always been on the top of the rumored list of teams that Romo would most likely end up with; that was until Denver GM John Elway said that they have no interest in trading for the veteran quarterback. Now, with the strong possibility of Romo being released, the Broncos are reportedly interested in the former Dallas starting signal caller.

CBS Sports indicates that it appears Romo is likely to be released by the Cowboys and not traded, which reportedly makes Elway a bit more interested in the possibility of seeing what Romo has left in the tank.

In fact, 9 News in Denver indicates that the Broncos are very interested in touching base with Romo and have a lot of interest in the vet.

“If Romo becomes available through his release from the Dallas Cowboys – a transaction many observers deem unavoidable because of his monstrous, if non-guaranteed, remaining contract, plus the team’s proven young replacement in Dak Prescott – the Broncos are expected to at least discuss whether to pursue the veteran quarterback,” Klis writes.

So, will the former Super Bowl winning quarterback and current Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager pull off another major QB acquisition, or will Denver stand pat with their young core of quarterbacks in Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian?

While Tony Romo is not Peyton Manning, he would come to Denver with just as much, if not a bigger chip on his shoulder than Manning did after he was released from the Indianapolis Colts, and that could be a great scenario for the Broncos.

Romo has been the face of the Dallas Cowboys franchise for over a decade, and as the old-school saying goes, you don’t lose your starting job due to an injury. You heal, and you get another shot. Well, the fact that Dak Prescott has stepped in for Romo, and he has done so incredibly well, has put the Cowboys in a tough situation. Now, like many teams before them, they have chosen to go with youth over age. Only time will tell if that will turn out to be the right move.

Romo will turn 37 years-old on April 21, but when he is healthy, he is still one of the top quarterbacks in the game. With over 34,000 career passing yards and 248 touchdown passes under his belt, Romo would likely give the Broncos their best chance to head back to the Super Bowl and win another championship in 2017.

An added benefit to signing Romo is that Lynch and Siemian could learn a lot from the vet. The negative could be the salary cap situation and Lynch’s contract. Lynch, the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, signed a four-year deal with the Broncos less than one year ago which includes a fifth-year option.

Signing Romo to a deal this off-season, which you would have to imagine would be at least for two seasons, could possibly put Lynch at the end of his first NFL contract without seeing much playing time. The bottom line is Elway may have to decide – Romo or Lynch, long term or future?

One thing is for sure, as history has shown us, winning a Super Bowl is a tough feat to accomplish. The window of opportunity doesn’t stay open very long. If Elway believes that Tony Romo can help bring the Broncos another title in the next two seasons, the decision is a no-brainer.

Many of the Tony Romo trade rumor questions may start to clear up as early as March 9. According to the NFL website, that is the day all 2016 player contracts will expire, and the 2017 league year and free agency period will officially begin at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Set your clocks NFL fans!

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]