‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Secrets Exposed

The Vanderpump Rules cast gathered to shoot their dramatic reunion episode on February 24. Find out who showed up, who cried, and who is not planning on coming back to the hit Bravo reality series.

Vanderpump Rules shot the reunion with Bravo executive Andy Cohen. The reality series came to a season’s end on Monday night’s finale.

Lala Kent returned to SUR to shoot the finale after exiting the show earlier this season.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Kent apparently made up with cast member Scheana Shay and was seen getting photographed together with Ariana Madix.

All new #PumpRules tonight!! @ariana252525 A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

“Lala and Scheana are back as friends and are closer than ever!” “Scheana, Ariana, and Lala were all on the same side and took pictures together. Lala is wanting to be with the girls.”

However, despite Lala’s reunion with some of the girls at SUR, Kent “won’t be back for next season,” Bravo insiders told Radar Online.

Bowl be supa ???????????????????????? A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

It is suspected that Lisa Vanderpump might even be leaving her own Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off series after this season because she is “getting another spin-off show about her dogs, her life, her charities, and more.”

Love my new glasses from @DIFFeyewear ! The best part is that DIFF donates a pair of reading glasses to someone in need for every pair sold! If you want to make a #DIFFerence too, use my code PUMP for 25% off at www.DiffEyewear.com #LoveMySunnies #DIFFPartner A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

Lance Bass may even be joining Vanderpump’s dog foundation.

The insider also said that there was a possibility “more new SURvers like Lala” would be making appearances next season.

This was posted on my twitter! Brilliant! Dogs are as important as us,show me the difference ..get ready for vanderpump dog rescue center opening in two weeks. A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:43am PST

Mike Shay returned to SUR to shoot the reunion, despite the fact that he and his wife Scheana have been estranged for some time.

Scheana Shay apparently broke down before having to see her husband.

“Mike Shay came back for the reunion and surprised Scheana.” “Scheana lost it for hours on set having to confront him.”

I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!! Don't believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life! A post shared by Mike Shay (@mikeshaymusic) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:12pm PST

The reality star couple has been married for two years.

Radar previously reported that Scheana Shay has begun dating someone new. The Vanderpump Rules star is now dating Robert Parks-Valletta, whom she escaped to the ski slopes with after filming the reunion.

Suns out tongues out. A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

“Schena is having fun dating and being all over [Rob] out in the open.”

35-year-old Valletta is a self-proclaimed “famous hand model, whose career was shattered by a freak thumb wrestling accident.”

???? A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Fellow pal and Vanderpump Rules cast mate Kristen Doute told the Daily Dish that she knew Scheana’s new boyfriend Robert and that she seemed to be doing great.

“I do know him and I’ve known him for a few years and he’s a really great guy. Hopefully, it works out; that would be great. I think she’s doing it at the right pace. So she’s having fun and she’s smiling again and that’s all that matters.”

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Stringer/Getty Images]