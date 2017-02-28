Does Justin Bieber Have A New Girlfriend? He’s Spotted With Model Ashley Moore

Justin Bieber may have a new leading lady.

After being spotted with Kourtney Kardashian a couple of times earlier this month, the 22-year-old singer was photographed enjoying a hike through Los Angeles with model Ashley Moore.

On February 28, TMZ shared nearly 50 photos of Justin Bieber and Ashley Moore together and in the photos, they appeared to be quite comfortable with one another. In some photos, Bieber was seen holding onto Moore’s arm while other pictures featured Moore holding onto Bieber.

“Justin Bieber is in a race to the bottom… but at least now he’s got some attractive company,” the outlet revealed to readers in regard to the singer’s recent hike. “Bieber took a 1-on-1 hike with his model friend, Ashley Moore, who seemed down to get physical with him in a friendly competition down from the canyon.”

A post shared by Ashley Moore (@ashley_moore_) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

Justin Bieber and Ashley Moore have faced rumors of a potential relationship in the past. In fact, they were first linked to one another nearly 4 years ago. At the time, the rumored pair was seen enjoying a lunch date in Beverly Hills, California. Then, two year later, they were spotted getting cozy with one another as they attended a Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Center.

As a Daily Mail report revealed in March 2015, Justin Bieber, who was linked to Hailey Baldwin and Yovanna Ventura months prior, was caught sitting on Moore’s lap as he ran his fingers through her hair and kissed the top of her forehead.

While Justin Bieber never confirmed whether or not he and Ashley Moore were an official item, he did share a photo of the model on Instagram, which quickly led to drama. After posting a photo of Moore on his page, along with the caption, “Sometimes I wonder,” Justin Bieber was seemingly called out by Romeo Miller, who shared a photo of his own. In Miller’s photo, he was seen taking a selfie as Moore sat behind him in a pair of sunglasses.

“[Justin Bieber], sometimes I wonder too…,” Miller wrote in the caption of the photo.

As if that weren’t enough drama for Justin Bieber to handle, his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, also got in on the action by liking Miller’s post.

A post shared by Ashley Moore (@ashley_moore_) on Oct 20, 2016 at 11:51am PDT

Justin Bieber and Ashley Moore may have a long history with one another, but when it comes to settling down, he may not be ready. As fans may recall, the singer revealed to GQ last year that he didn’t want to be tied to any one woman while on tour.

“I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end,” he explained. “Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility.”

“I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them,” he added.

Since his interview with GQ, Justin Bieber has been linked to Nicola Peltz, Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez, but thus far, he doesn’t appear to have been willing to exclusively date anyone. As for the future, fans will have to wait and see if he and Moore will make their relationship official.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]