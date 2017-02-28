‘DWTS’ 2017 Couples Spoilers: Find Out Who’s Dancing With Who On Season 24

Dancing with the Stars fans can’t wait for the new season to begin on March 20 so they can watch their favorite couples compete for the Season 24 Mirrorball trophy. Now that most of the cast has been leaked out online, there are two big questions: who’s dancing with who and which couple has the best shot at winning this season?

The pairings will be formally introduced on March 1 on ABC’s Good Morning America, but seven couples have already leaked online.

So, which pros will the celebrities be paired with? Here’s what we know so far, and for the record, it looks like it’s going to be a competitive season with a very, shall we say, interesting cast.

Over the past few days, a number of contestants have been confirmed by People magazine, and although ABC won’t confirm the report there, is plenty of buzz online that seems to back up the magazine’s claims.

According to Pure DWTS, a sleuthing site that has been incredibly reliable with cast rumors in past seasons, the names on People’s list are solid. The site has gone as far as to confirm the Dancing with the Stars pairings of seven of the 12 couples.

Actor and former pro wrestler Mr. T will dance with Kym Johnson.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne will dance with Gleb Savchenko.

Bachelor star Nick Viall will dance with Peta Murgatroyd.

Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei will dance with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Former Glee star Heather Morris will dance with Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton will dance with Sharna Burgess.

Actress and flamenco guitarist Charro will dance with Keo Motsepe.

Keep in mind, with just three weeks to go until the DWTS premiere, the celebs and pros have been practicing their dance moves for a few weeks, so there’s always a chance that they will be spotted coming and going from the ABC studio where many of the rehearsals take place.

Who’s missing from the list above? There are five pros and five celebrities who are not mentioned above, but there are plenty of rumors swirling online about who will make up the rest of the cast. People states that Olympic medalists Nancy Kerrigan and Simone Biles will be dancing, so fans can expect to see them on GMA on Wednesday.

Last month, former DWTS executive producer Rob Wade told Glamour that while Derek Hough won’t be returning as a pro, fans may see Mark Ballas make a comeback on the show.

Ballas, who just finished his gig with Jersey Boys, and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson are rumored to be one of the five remaining couples, but fans will find out for sure on Wednesday’s cast reveal on Good Morning America.

Buddy TV reports that three female pros will not be dancing on the upcoming season, including Cheryl Burke, Allison Holker, and Jenna Johnson. However, Kym Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, and Witney Carson will be part of the cast, with Peta already confirmed to be dancing with Nick Viall and Kym reportedly dancing with Mr. T.

Witney tells ET that her partner is different from anyone she’s danced with before and is “very sweet, very nice and hilarious.”

The wait is almost over! The #DWTS Season 24 cast will be revealed this Wednesday on @gma! pic.twitter.com/9oHOCDgMh3 — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) February 28, 2017

No word on who that could be, but some of the men in the DWTS rumor mill include Barry Weiss from Storage Wars, Jonathan and/or Drew Scott from HGTV’s Property Brothers, and Matthew Perry, who is known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends.

“I didn’t know who he was, so there’s something for ya’. It’s a different partner than I’ve ever had before. He’s very, very sweet, very nice and hilarious.”

Although there have been some rumors that former Today show host Billy Bush would be dancing this season, Vulture reports that the gossip is not true. Many fans were outraged that Bush, who appeared in the Access Hollywood’s much-talked video alongside Donald Trump, would try to redeem himself on Dancing with the Stars, but all reports now point to that not happening.

Watch Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1 when the rumors will finally put to rest and the Dancing with the Stars dance partners will finally be introduced.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]