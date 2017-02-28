Dream Kardashian Bonds With Grandmother Kris Jenner, Blac Chyna Noticeably Gone

Dream Kardashian, now three months old, recently spent some time getting to know her paternal grandmother, according to People.

The newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family was the subject of her Aunt Kim Kardashian’s recent Snapchat photo, which was soon uploaded to Instagram by a fan.

Dream Kardashian was decked out head to toe in shades of pink and being held by her grandmother, Kris Jenner, while her father, Rob Kardashian, leans into the photo from the side.

It can be assumed that Kim Kardashian was the photographer this time, since the photo was soon shared to her Snapchat account. A noticeable absence from the photo was little Dream Kardashian’s mother, Blac Chyna. Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family have been involved in a long-running and very public feud ever since Chyna started dating Rob Kardashian, but it still seems a shame that Dream Kardashian spends time with her father’s family without her mother being present.

Dream Kardashian’s parents may not even be together anymore, according to Elite Daily. Rob and Chyna have broken up and gotten back together numerous times throughout their relatively short relationship, with their most newsworthy breakup being at Christmas last year, shortly after their daughter, Dream Kardashian, was born.

Not one to shy away from drama and theatrics, Blac Chyna announced her intention to split by removing all of her belongings, including everything in the baby’s nursery, and leaving their shared home while Rob was out.

#hollywood Rob Kardashian Cuddles Baby Dream In Tender Pic While Struggling To Get Over Blac Chyna https://t.co/jnniEIN2hP pic.twitter.com/Wu4SVr6xcF — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) February 21, 2017

The pair got back together in record time after their split in December, 2016, but now it seems that they have split up again. Elite Daily reported that Rob is currently living with his mother, Kris Jenner, at her estate in Calabasas, while Dream Kardashian’s mother has moved back into her own home.

Of particular interest is the fact that their reality TV show, Rob & Chyna – quite separate from Keeping up with the Kardashians – has been renewed for a second season, and it is set to air sometime this year. It seems highly unlikely that either of Dream Kardashian’s parents will willingly shy away from the spotlight, so there is every chance that fans will have the opportunity to witness the drama unfolding from their on-again, off-again relationship during the eight-episode second season sometime this year.

Elite Daily reported that rumors of yet another split were heightened when Dream Kardashian’s mom was spotted on two separate occasions with a “mystery man;” both times without wearing her engagement ring.

Blac Chyna spotted without engagement ring on date with same mystery man she cozied up to during Super Bowl: https://t.co/8zgkvHCwCl pic.twitter.com/pfj0mbu4Xc — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 11, 2017

Perhaps Blac Chyna’s newfound confidence and potential new love interest stem from her enviable achievement of losing 40 pounds since the birth of her daughter Dream Kardashian little more than three months ago. E News reported that the celebrity socialite admitted that she weighed in at 192 pounds pre-baby, and that it took her less than three months after giving birth to slim down to 154 pounds.

Despite admitting that she still aims to lose another 24 pounds before she is at her goal weight, Chyna proudly announced that she is feeling confident and happy with her weight loss so far, even saying that little Dream Kardashian is all the better for it, too.

“I’ve been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She’s healthy. I’m healthy. That’s just my main focus.”

When asked about the secret behind her impressive pregnancy weight loss, Dream Kardashian’s celebrity mom said that she credits breastfeeding, drinking plenty of water, and her own “little remedies” for her enviable achievement.

I Will Get Better For You Dream, Rob Kardashian Apologizes To Blac Chyna. https://t.co/Ej3vrlZPaO pic.twitter.com/wyz9rbG0b2 — City Girl Gist (@Gossipgirlzone) February 18, 2017

While it certainly seems a shame that Dream Kardashian is being raised in a broken home at only three months of age, history will most likely repeat itself, and fans will probably see Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian together again just in time for the start of the second season of their hit reality TV show.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]