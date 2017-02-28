‘Flip Or Flop’s’ Christina El Moussa Opens Up About Her Divorce, Children

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa has opened up about her divorce from husband Tarek El Moussa, and she explains how she and Tarek did their best to keep the details of their messy divorce from their children.

Speaking exclusively to People, Christina explained that when she and husband Tarek made the decision last May to divorce, she wasn’t exactly forthcoming with all the details to then-6-year-old daughter Taylor.

“[At first] we just tried to be really vague. We’re always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn’t really get into it, and she didn’t ask.”

However, within a few months, Tarek and Christina had decided their differences couldn’t be put aside and that they needed to divorce. Christina had to break the news, again, to Taylor.

“Taylor asked if we could get back together. We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We’ll always be a family.”

Tarek El Moussa, for his part, apparently believes that reconciling with Christina is still an option, especially now that Christina has broken up with the man who may or may not have played a role in the breakup of their marriage, pool contractor Gary Anderson. Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Tarek says that he learned of the split online.

“I found out from the internet, you know? I do not ask personal questions. I do not want to get involved. The best thing for me is to focus on myself, and not worry what she is doing. So, the only reason I found out about the split is because it came out in the media.”

And with Gary out of the picture, does that mean a reconciliation is in the works?

“Maybe, like, 10 years from now. Honestly, it took a lot of work to get to a good place for both of us, that I think we are at the point where we aren’t looking back, we are looking towards our future.”

In fact, both Tarek and Christina made the rounds of the morning shows last week to talk up how they are putting their differences aside in order to peacefully co-parent their children.

Speaking on Good Morning America, in remarks made available via E! Online, Christina told host Michael Strahan that the two are doing their best to co-parent their children peacefully.

“Our primary focus is and always will be our kids. We continue to work together and there’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but, in the end, we’re just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents.”

Similarly, Tarek El Moussa sat down with Today’s Joe Fryer to re-iterate Christina’s point: that they’re putting their differences aside in order to co-parent their kids.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to remain friendly. The number one goal is to co-parent our children and we have to make sure we remain friendly because we know how important it is for them to have good parents.”

Meanwhile, pool contractor Gary Anderson seems to have all but disappeared from the public eye now that he and Christina have split up.

As for the future of Flip or Flop; now that Christina and Tarek’s relationship is on the mend, somewhat, their professional relationship continues. For the time being, they will continue to host their show as a couple.

New episodes of Flip or Flop, starring Tarek and Christina El Moussa, air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on HGTV.

