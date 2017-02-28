Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Return To El Salvador, Ask Fans For Donations

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard returned to El Salvador last week to work in the mission field. The couple came back home last fall to help with Jinger and Jermey Vuolo’s wedding and to spend time with their families as they had been away for several months. Jill and Derick stayed through the holidays, announcing they were expecting another baby back in December. It has since been announced that they are having another little boy who will be joining big brother, Israel sometime in July.

Being back in El Salvador has caused Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard to face some harsh criticism. Not only are they taking a chance with their unborn child, but they are spending some of the most critical months of Jill’s pregnancy in a third world country with less-than-stellar healthcare. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are asking fans to donate money for their mission trip. This has raised a lot of red flags with both critics and fans. Nothing the Duggars do goes without commentary but this time, it is worse than many expected.

Before Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard left for El Salvador, they wrote a blog explaining their plans and asking for donations. This is typical for someone who is going to do missionary work in another country but, there are some things that went wrong. There has been a lot of talk about Duggar and Dillard accepting money for mission work while they were back in Arkansas spending time with their families. It has been alleged that they used that money for other things including paying bills and other necessary things when they returned back home from El Salvador. This has struck a chord with critics and it seems that this new trip back to serve is coming under fire because of it.

There has been a lot of talk about Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s income. They are paid to appear on Counting On, and Jill’s family has been in the reality television business for quite some time. Money likely isn’t scarce, but the small family doesn’t have as much as people may think. Critics have hit them hard with accusations and while there is no investigation underway for the use of the mission funds, several fans have thought twice before sending them money. This trip is only for a few months and despite Jill and Derick asking for a one-time donation of $40 from 600 families to cover expenses, they will be back home before anyone knows it.

Right now, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have not announced an exact return date. Fans are sending them well wishes as they embark on their journey and hope that everything goes well for Jill with her pregnancy. She did mention she plans to return home before the baby is born, which likely means a few weeks ahead of her due date. While El Salvador was a risk area for the Zika virus, Duggar and Dillard have not commented about whether or not that is still an issue they may have to deal with.

This couple is set on doing mission work as a family, regardless of what people are saying to them or about them. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were featured on 19 Kids and Counting and have been on Counting On since the beginning. They have seen what can happen when a scandal is exposed and if the allegations of misusing their mission donations are true, they will have to answer for it. Right now, they are just a couple asking for help to do God’s work in a place where they need it.

