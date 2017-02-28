Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone Resurrect Rumors, Ex Boyfriend Loved Oscars Speech

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone resurrected all their old dating and engaged rumors this Oscars season. It has been a wild ride for Hacksaw Ridge actor and La La Land actress, who both got nominated for their stellar performances, and during all the press events, they had only the best things to say about each other.

In the Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar roundtable, Andrew Garfield was asked, what acting legend he would pick, dead or alive, to be with him on a desert island for six months. Immediately he picked his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone, before anyone else could respond.

“Emma Stone. I love Emma,” he said. “She’s all right. She can come.”

Andrew and Emma are the most on-and-off couple in Hollywood, though no one seems to understand why they choose to be apart despite their love and mutual respect for each other. They first met on the set of Spider Man, a role that Andrew Garfield referred with a bit of heaviness during the roundtable discussion, and have been together and apart since then.

Listen to Andrew Garfield gush about Emma Stone in the interview clip below!

"I'm her biggest fan." Andrew Garfield opens up about his relationship with Emma Stone on @LittleGoldMen: https://t.co/Qd8UBkZHAB pic.twitter.com/zAVRcqKTvs — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 27, 2017

But the word on the street is that, during this Oscars season, the two may have given another go at a relationship.

“The on-off couple is set to give their failed romance another go, and even get engaged again, according to insiders,” reports Radar Online. “The news comes after Emma was spotted sporting a large ring at the recent Golden Globes.”

“They’ve been quietly back together for a while now, and they’ve even started talking about marriage,” an insider commented.

In fact, when Emma Stone got up to receive an Oscar for Best Actress 2017, the British actor looked completely overwhelmed.

Andrew Garfield melts fans hearts after he’s spotted looking emotional during Emma Stone’s Oscars speech https://t.co/yeDLOK4Hqb — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) February 27, 2017

In fact, it was a gracious, mature and humble Oscars speech, which got highly rated by most of the attendees. Not only did she thank her costar Ryan Gosling for “always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner,” but she also gave Damien Chazelle, the director of La La Land, for giving her “opportunity to be a part of a project that was so special and once in a lifetime.”

She concluded her speech with a hint towards the great work she will go on to do from here.

“I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do and this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey and I’m so grateful for that,” she said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Thank you so much.”

The drama between Hacksaw Ridge actor and La La Land actress was only overshadowed by the epic mistake that the Academy made in announcing the winner of Best Picture award. As everyone knows, La La Land was mistakenly called up to receive the prize with Moonlight, the real winner of the night, reclaiming it just minutes after.

Emma Stone reflected on this bizarre sequence of events.

“I also was holding my Best Actress in a Leading Role card the whole time. I’m not sure what happened” Emma told reporters according to People Magazine, “I think everyone’s in a state of confusion still. Excitement but confusion. I think everyone is just so excited for Moonlight. It’s such an incredible film.”

With the excitement and drama winding down, many wanted to see if Andrew and Emma will reunite in the afterparty. However, the ex-boyfriend of the Oscar winner was seen spending most of the night with Laura Dern, who got nominated for her work in Wild in 2014.

“Hacksaw Ridge star Garfield, 33, enjoyed the live music and chatted with Laura Dern, who whispered intensely in his ear,” reports Us Weekly. “When the best actor nominee finished speaking with Dern, 50, he grooved on the outskirts of the dance floor with his pals, but skipped out on the dance party taking place in the center.”

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]