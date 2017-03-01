Adam Levine & Gwen Stefani Fuel ‘Jealous’ War Over Blake Shelton On ‘The Voice’

It’s war between coaches Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani on The Voice. But it’s not the usual battle rounds and contestant stealing for which The Voice has become famed. Instead, after years where Adam enjoyed a bantering “bromance” with his buddy Blake Shelton on the popular TV singing competition, Levine is finding himself having to compete with Blake’s gal pal, Gwen. And that’s left Adam admitting that he’s “jealous.” But does Stefani feel just as jealous of Levine when it comes to getting Shelton’s attention on The Voice?

Adam isn’t totally annoyed with the country music superstar’s romance with the blonde beauty pop music queen. However, Levine is a tad fed up with watching the two focused on flirting on The Voice while he’s observing from the sidelines, noted Rare Country.

This season, Adam, Blake, Gwen, and Alicia Keys are filling up those oversized coach chairs on The Voice. Levine has seen Shelton and Stefani’s relationship blossom on The Voice, going from platonic pals to cooing lovebirds, and that’s apparently contributing to causing him to feel like an admittedly “jealous” outsider.

When it comes to diminishing his bromance with Shelton, Adam is putting the blame on his old buddy and also confessing his jealousy of Stefani.

“Blake hasn’t been making time for me lately. I’m…jealous.”

Levine admitted that he misses his “friend” on The Voice. But is that famous bromance between Adam and the country crooner really diminished by the presence of Gwen on The Voice?

People magazine pointed out that Levine and Blake have bantered together for 12 seasons on The Voice, and Levine recently talked with the publication about how their friendship formed into such a strong bond.

“I remember when I saw him at the meeting at NBC, I was instantly very taken by him ’cause he was definitely not your typical country artist,” recalled Adam.

Levine described the country singer as “not a cookie-cutter guy,” revealing that the two became friends immediately. As for the bantering that goes on between Adam and his pal on The Voice?

“All of the bulls— that we do comes from a place of love.”

Alicia Keys agreed with Levine about feeling fond of Blake.

“I like him so much,” said Keys of the country music coach on The Voice. “I mean, I didn’t think I was gonna not like you, but I didn’t expect to like you. You’re a cool guy!”

Amid all that gushing going on about Shelton, he offered his own recollection of meeting Adam. Levine didn’t make quite such an immediately positive impression.

“I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” admitted Blake. “It was this skinny guy with a white T-shirt with the collar all stretched out. I remember turning to my manager and saying, ‘I think that’s Adam Levine.'”

Now, however, that “skinny guy” has found a place in the country singer’s heart, with Shelton calling Levine “one of the most loving people I’ve ever known.” And even though they “drive each other nuts,” that bond stays strong.

“[Adam] needs his face slapped around, but he has a huge, huge heart.”

Levine expressed appreciation for the way that The Voice has given him “all these new friends,” noting that the individual singers “were brought together by this crazy show.” Adam also couldn’t resist boasting about Blake in a reference to the strength of their relationship after 12 seasons on The Voice.

“I’ve had the longest love affair with Blake out of everyone.”

With all this evidence of Adam’s and Blake’s bromance staying strong on The Voice, how is Gwen feeling? With Stefani’s and Shelton’s own romance just as strong after more a year of dating, she offered a statement that sounds similar to Levine’s “jealous” confession.

“God, I wish I was you,” Gwen informed Adam, then mocking him for his boast, “I made my best friend. I found my best friend!”

However, Levine fueled the banter battle with his final comment.

“The best friend a woman can have,” Adam teased Stefani.

