Ed Sheeran And Jimmy Fallon Rock ‘Shape Of You’ With Kids’ Instruments

Ed Sheeran appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Monday and gave a rocking rendition of his latest hit single “Shape of You,” according to E News.

Ed Sheeran performed his song as part of Jimmy Fallon’s classroom instruments segment, which has been a staple of the show since Carly Rae Jepson teamed with Fallon and The Roots to recreate “Call Me Maybe” using nothing but children’s toy instruments back in 2012. Since then, the segment has become a fan favorite, with musical heavyweights including Metallica, Meagan Trainor, Mariah Carey, Madonna, and Adele – among others – lightheartedly recreating their hit songs with toy instruments.

Billboard reported that Ed Sheeran left his acoustic guitar behind for a banana shaker, The Roots’ Questlove rocked a kazoo, while Jimmy Fallon expertly handled a Casio keyboard.

“Shape of You” is one of two lead singles from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album Divide, set to be released on March 3.

And while it turns out that “Shape of You” has quickly become yet another one of Ed Sheeran’s runaway smash hits, it wasn’t even initially intended to be featured on the Divide album at all. E News reported that the song was initially intended for Rihanna, but when the “Thinking Out Loud” singer started including lyrics like “putting Van the Man on the jukebox,” he realized that the song wouldn’t be suitable for Rihanna after all. Instead, Sheeran says that he decided midway through creating the song that the song would be for himself, but it was never intended to be on the album.

“This was the last song that was finished, and I just didn’t put two and two together that this was even going to be on the album. I just kind of wrote it and was like, ‘Oh, that was fun.'”

Just like almost every other song that Ed Sheeran has created, this one has also turned to gold, topping the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 five times already, while also being a hit in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album is due to be released on March 3, and in January he released the full playlist from his upcoming album via an Instagram post.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36am PST

It is customary for the “Thinking Out Loud” singer to release one song from an upcoming album before the album’s release, but this time Sheeran decided to release two songs in early January, according to the Sun.

Stating in an Instagram post that he had decided to release two singles “cause I’ve been away for a bit,” Ed Sheeran directed fans to a website where they could download “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.”

Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one – Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You (link in my bio) A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:07pm PST

Ed Sheeran’s Divide album, also known simply as ÷, follows on from two previous mathematically themed albums: X and +. The Sun reported that Ed Sheeran stated last year that his then-untitled upcoming album would not have another mathematical name, but it seems that he was either bluffing or has since changed his mind.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer has yet to comment as to the meaning behind Divide, but previously said that the title of each of his albums represents its theme.

“Every title has its own theme. Multiply was called multiply because it made everything that was on plus bigger. From the venues to the songs to the radio plays to the sales.”

With the album due for release in just three days, fans who have been waiting for months for Ed Sheeran’s latest album don’t have much longer to wait.

The Ed Sheeran cd has arrived instore..

Cannot sell until Friday though folks…

Open from 9am…see you there!!!@edsheeran pic.twitter.com/UHje41PbUj — hmv newcastle (@hmvNewcastle) February 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]