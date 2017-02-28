Melania Trump’s Role In President’s Address To Congress Revealed

First Lady Melania Trump will play a significant role during her husband’s address to Congress on Tuesday night. She’ll have a special seat when President Donald Trump delivers his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

According to Bustle, Melania Trump will be seated in the gallery to host special guests who were invited to attend the president’s address. Some of the guests represent President Trump’s driving political agenda, with one of them being the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States. To emphasize his stance, three of the guests seated with Mrs. Trump will be Jessica Davis, Susan Oliver, and Jamiel Shaw Sr., all of whom had family members killed by illegal immigrants in the United States. Davis and Oliver had husbands who were police officers that were killed on duty by an illegal immigrant, and Shaw Sr.’s son was killed by an illegal immigrant in California.

It’s believed that the three special guests sitting with Melania Trump are there to help offset the Democrats’ own guests at the address, which include immigrants.

Other guests representing President Trump’s agenda will also be seated with the first lady in the gallery. One of them is Megan Crowley, whose father founded a pharmaceutical company that’s credited with helping her stay alive when she was suffering from chronic Pompe disease. Another guest, Denisha Merriweather, will be symbolic of the Trump administration’s advocacy for private school voucher programs. She used the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship to attend a private high school. When it comes to the Supreme Court agenda, the widow of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Maureen McCarthy Scalia, will be at Trump’s address to Congress. The president has nominated federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch as Scalia’s successor.

The address to Congress is delivered in front of both houses of Congress and their guests, as well as Supreme Court justices and President Trump’s cabinet.

Melania Trump has been in Washington, D.C., only twice since the inauguration. This will be her third official appearance as the first lady. On Sunday, she hosted the Governor’s Ball in the White House’s State Dining Room.

Melania is still residing at Trump Tower in New York City until her 10-year-old son, Barron Trump, finishes his school year. The mother and son are expected to move into the White House sometime this summer. The first lady’s main priority is being a mother to Barron and shielding him from the spotlight, but she’s diligent in balancing her duties as wife of the president of the United States.

President Trump has traveled to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, three times since he was inaugurated and meets Melania at the airport. The pair are often analyzed for their interactions, with rumors ablaze that the first couple have a less-than-happy marriage. Body language experts frequently weigh in on the joint appearances they make and typically don’t have much positive insight.

It’s unknown how much the TV audience will get to see of Melania Trump and the special guests during the president’s address to Congress, but she intrigues the masses. Cameras during presidential addresses routinely focus on guests to get reactions and show the viewing audience various political figures listening to the speech.

The joint session of Congress address will begin at 9 p.m., ET/ 6 p.m., PT on Tuesday, February 28. The speech will air on several networks, including NBC, CBS, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and C-SPAN. Live streaming will be available as well.

