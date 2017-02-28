‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Johnson Family Hit With Shocking Revelation

Days of Our Lives spoilers are hitting for the week, and it looks like a huge revelation is coming for the Johnson/Brady family. According to a post by Celeb Dirty Laundry, the Johnsons are going to get a shocker that stirs up all kinds of drama in their family.

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Ava and Steve learned that their son passed away, but now it looks like he is very much alive. This won’t only affect newly wed Kayla and Steve but will also affect their son Joey, too. According to spoilers, Steve might be the first person to be aware that his child is still alive. That said, the question will be if the “death” was a mistake or a cover up for something bigger. Knowing Days of Our Lives, our guess is that it’s the latter.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Steve and Ava’s son is named Tripp and he will be played by actor Lucas Adams. While we don’t know when he will be coming on board to Days of Our Lives, it’s said that he will make an appearance in Salem “soon enough.”

As of right now, we don’t know how Steve finds out that his son Tripp is alive, but there’s plenty of theories out there on how he makes his presence known. One of them is that Tripp will search for his parents now that he’s much older. That said, when the news hits Steve that Tripp is alive, there’s a lot of concerns that rise up. For instance, Kayla and Joey will be affected by his appearance and Steve doesn’t know how either of them will take the news.

Most Days of Our Lives fans know that Steve and Kayla just found themselves on solid ground as a couple after being apart for a long time.

In fact, thanks to Days of Our Lives spoilers, we found out ahead of time that the two just exchanged wedding vows. So, it would make sense that Patch might want to keep Tripp’s reappearance under wraps until he finds out the truth and Tripp’s intentions. While he may be looking forward to reconnecting with his father, spoilers state there can always be an ulterior motive.

According to spoilers, the other problem with this event is that Patch can’t seem to shake Ava from his life. When she died, he thought she was free of her, but now that his last tie to Ava is alive, this is one connection that he simply can’t free himself of which might bring turmoil for him in the weeks and months to come. On the other side of things is Tripp, and it’s said that he’s looking forward to finding both Steve and Ava. Days of Our Lives fans should get ready because when he finds out that his biological mother died, he’s not going to be too happy about it.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state Tripp might go after Steve, thinking the worst of him, after he hears of his mother’s murder. This might mean that their happy reunion as father and son may not be so happy after all. With all of these spoilers and elements in mind, it looks like we’re going to get some juicy conflict from both sides of this story.

Tripp’s determination to find out who’s behind Ava’s killing is going to cause some huge problems for Joey. While many would be thrilled to learn they have a half brother, Days of Our Lives viewers know since Joey killed Ava, odds are he’s not going to act so favorably to the news, especially with Tripp being set on making his mother’s killer pay. It may also bring up a “Sophie’s Choice” scenario for Steve. Which son will he protect?

