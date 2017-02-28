Mama June Reveal: First Photos Of Honey Boo Boo Mom Weight Loss Coming Soon?

When will Mama June reveal her new body after such incredible weight loss? That’s a question on the minds of many who have been hearing that Mama June Shannon went from weighing over 400 pounds to dropping to a size 4. Those who tuned in to watch Mama June: From Not To Hot on Friday night were hoping to see a glimpse of the new Mama June.

Unfortunately, however, that didn’t happen.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, viewers saw Mama June at the very beginning of her journey, pre-weight loss surgery. However, many were quick to notice that June Shannon appeared to be wearing a fat suit or prosthetics, perhaps to make her look heavier than she was in order to exaggerate her weight loss. Another theory is that the segments were filmed after June lost the weight, and WEtv needed her to look heavier to make it work. Regardless, the first episode of the docu-series has been highly criticized, and people are getting impatient waiting to see what the reality star looks like now.

It seems as though Mama June’s big reveal is weeks away. She has done a pretty incredible job keeping herself away from paparazzi, and the public has not seen her new slimmed down figure. According to People Magazine, Mama June’s daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, recently opened up about the extremes her mom has gone to in order to hide her new look from the world.

“It’s been really hard for her [to stay hidden] because my mama is not just a person who can stay in the house. My mama is very outgoing and stubborn. So when she’s like, ‘Lets go to the grocery store,’ we’re like, ‘You can’t, because you have to stay in hiding, you know.’ And then she’s just like, ‘No, I have to go out, I’ll just put on big clothes and they will never see me.’ The craziest disguise that she’s done, she went out with this big jacket on, glasses, a hat, and a scarf. She went overboard,” said the 11-year-old.

But when will Mama June’s reveal actually happen? According to the Metro UK, it’s looking more and more like WEtv is holding out on this one for as long as they can. Several people have already caught on to the idea that Mama June’s new body won’t make its official debut until the finale of Mama June: From Not To Hot.

The reaction on Twitter has pretty much encompassed how we’re all feeling about having to wait several more weeks until we see Mama June reveal herself as a size 4.

I did NOT watch tonight’s show on principle but from reading tweets the new June won’t be revealed till end of season.Is that rite?#MamaJune — FanOfReality2014 (@FanofReality14) February 25, 2017

they totally made it seem like you were gonna see the mama June transformation tonight. Now they’re gonna drag it out all season. I hate tv — ❥ρяєтту яєcкℓєѕѕ» (@lsxprincess) February 25, 2017

#wetv lied. No #MamaJune reveal. We won’t waste 7 more weeks on this. Ugh — YourMojoLife (@yourmojolife) February 25, 2017

Mama June likely won’t reveal her new body until WEtv gives her the go-ahead. You can safely assume that the network wants to be in charge of when the world gets to see June Shannon, and since keeping her hidden from the world translates to ratings (and stories like this one), WEtv has us all right where they want us.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD]