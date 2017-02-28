Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Reportedly Put Wedding Plans On Hold For Baby

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were ready to exchange vows this year but have reportedly put the brakes on their wedding. Why aren’t Shelton and Stefani ready to tie the knot?

An inside source told Life & Style Magazine that the Voice stars are wanting to have kids first. Before they walk down the aisle, Stefani wants to expand her family by having her first baby with the country crooner.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” a source explained. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Shelton has been married twice but doesn’t have any kids. Stefani has three boys — Kingston (10), Zuma (8), and Apollo (2) — and is reportedly taking in vitro treatments to have a fourth. In fact, the insider revealed that Stefani recently took a break from the treatments because they were taking a physical and emotional toll on her.

Stefani had all three of her children with former husband Gavin Rossdale. In speaking about their divorce, Stefani admitted that the split almost put an end to her career in the music industry.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna do music again or write songs again, it just kind of channeled down to me — it was just a spiritual place to be,” she explained. “And then I got to go on tour for the first time in like 7 years… after everything I’ve been through; my career, my life… and to have that exchange of love between the people that have supported me all those years and listened to the music… it was like a reboot, like a recharge.”

So excited @nbcthevoice eeeeeeek #rightaroundthecorner #blindauditions gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

The source went on to reveal that Shelton and Stefani want to have a daughter. Even if they have to adopt, they are aiming to have a little girl before the year is out.

Shelton and Stefani’s romance heated up during their time on The Voice in Season 9. While their romance proved lasting, Elite Daily is reporting that Stefani didn’t even know who Shelton was prior to the show’s premiere in 2011. Although Shelton already had a number of hits before the show, he wasn’t on the No Doubt alum’s radar.

Of course, that all changed with The Voice. Now that Stefani and Shelton are dating, she admitted that she’s his biggest fan and couldn’t help but gush about their romance.

While the two are clearly in love, they are set to compete against each other on the new season of The Voice. According to ET Online, Blake Shelton is taking the competition seriously and recently called Stefani out for dropping his name with contestants.

In a preview clip for the coming episode, Shelton playfully told Stefani to “quit dropping my name” following her attempts to win a contestant over to her side. The country crooner later told Alicia Keys to “talk about how good looking I am,” which made Stefani laugh.

Thanku @glamourmag Gx #powerful #inspired A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:29pm PST

Based on the new clip, it looks like Shelton and Stefani are getting along just fine while working together. Not only are they having a good time, but they also aren’t holding anything back when it comes to winning.

In fact, Stefani revealed that she and Shelton often talk about the show in their private time. Although they discuss some issues, Stefani admitted that she doesn’t like to talk about her team with Shelton because there’s a chance he might sabotage her.

Fans can watch Stefani and Shelton in action when the new season of The Voice premieres February 27 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]