Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Ditching’ The Kardashians For Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly turned her back on her famous family members for boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid reports the athlete allegedly finds the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars “creepy.”

According to reports, Khloe has been spending increasing amounts of time away from the famously close Kardashian clan in recent months. Sources are now claiming that Kardashian is allegedly “desperate” to start a new life with Thompson away from her family members.

“Khloe is in Cleveland 90 percent of the time with [Tristan] and she has just completely ditched everyone,” a source told Radar Online of Kardashian’s life away from her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner.

“[Khloe] is so desperate to get re-married and start a family,” continued the source of why Khloe has reportedly somewhat cut ties with her family members just weeks after her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom was finalized.

“It seems like that is all that she wants,” added the Kardashian insider.

Notably, Khloe’s Instagram page has featured sweet photos of herself and Tristan looking loved up on vacation in recent days. However, Kardashian hasn’t posted a snap to the social media site with her family members since she shared an adorable moment with niece North West on January 25.

Khloe has also been very vocal about how much she loves spending time in Cleveland, Ohio, with Thompson as the couple get serious, meaning she’s spending increasing amounts of time away from the Kardashians in Los Angeles.

Speaking about her life in Cleveland on daytime chat show The Talk earlier this month, Khloe couldn’t help but gush over her big move with her boyfriend, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, admitting that she loves her life in Ohio.

“Everyone is so nice there. It’s a normal routine life,” Kardashian revealed of her life with Tristan in Cleveland. “I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It’s this home, family thing that I’ve been craving that I get to have in Cleveland.”

Khloe Kardashian also went on to reveal that she’s “in a really good place” with Tristan right now. “I feel really happy and secure, and I’m just in a really positive, healthy relationship.”

Khloe’s gushing comes amid swirling rumors suggesting she and Tristan could be heading down the aisle sooner rather than later, as reports are claiming Kardashian may already be planning her and Thompson’s wedding and wants to ensure ex-husband Lamar Odom stays as far away as possible.

Khloe hasn’t spoken out amid the claims she’s “ditched” the Kardashian clan for Tristan after moving thousands of miles away from the Kardashian’s base in Los Angeles, nor has she dished on the wedding rumors. However, this certainly isn’t the first time it’s been reported that Thompson may be driving a wedge between Khloe and her famous family.

Kardashian ditched the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan’s Thanksgiving plans last year to be with Thompson. Hollywood Life claimed that Kardashian was expected back in Los Angeles to spend the holiday with her family but instead ditched the clan at the “last minute” to stay with Tristan.

Khloe’s decision to skip the Kardashian family holiday also came shortly after sources claimed Thompson allegedly isn’t the biggest Kardashian fan. A source even went as far as to allege the athlete told Khloe that he finds her famous family members to be “creepy.”

“[Tristan] finds the whole family pretty creepy, especially Kris,” a source alleged to Radar Online shortly after Khloe and Tristan went public with their romance last summer.

The insider then went on to reveal that Tristan was allegedly so serious about not getting wrapped up in the Kardashian’s drama that he supposedly asked Khloe “to keep them away from him as much as possible” months before sources claimed the reality star appears to have “ditched” her famous family members.

While the Kardashian clan hasn’t responded to the claims, the site’s insider added last year that Kris had supposedly approached Thompson and asked him to be a part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians but claimed Tristan refused to play any part in the show.

“That’s the last thing [Tristan] is prepared to allow. He’s making a stand now and drawing a line in the sand,” the insider alleged last year. “Kris has had to back off. [That’s] last thing Tristan wants to be involved with.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]