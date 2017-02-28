Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Over, But Is She Dating Justin Bieber?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have reportedly called it quits for good. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is involved in a dating relationship with Justin Bieber.

While Kardashian and Bieber, 22, have been spotted together a few times in the last couple of months, a source recently suggested that they are nothing more than friends.

“[Justin Bieber] and [Kourtney Kardashian] are friendly, but not currently friends with benefits,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 27. “They basically have an agreement with each other that when stuff goes haywire, and drama shows up in their lives, they will be seen together to change the narrative. So when we see [Scott Disick] do something or any other news is out there that goes against Justin or Kourtney, they will get together to let people talk about them — it is there way of controlling their news.”

According to the report, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber are using one another to manipulate the news with their regular outings together. For Kourtney Kardashian, it is reportedly important to overshadow the ongoing rumors about her relationship with Scott Disick, and for Justin Bieber, it is likely the reports about his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and her new boyfriend, The Weeknd, that he doesn’t like.

Although the report by Hollywood Life claimed Kardashian and Bieber were just friends, days prior, another source claimed the exact opposite, suggesting that Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have “expositive chemistry” and claiming that the reality star is developing “real feelings” for the singer.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] and [Justin Bieber] have been in constant communication for the past couple of weeks. He’s been like a rock for Kourtney, always calling, texting, checking in on her,” the second source told Hollywood Life. “They started out as just friends with benefits, but Kourtney is now starting to develop real feelings for him. Her sisters are afraid she’s getting in too deep with him, but she keeps reassuring them that she’s not a fool and that Justin has been nothing but an amazing friend.”

“They really connect on a soul level. They get each other and in addition to having explosive chemistry, they can talk for hours on end. Plus he makes her laugh and he makes her feel sexy and desired,” our source added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were first spotted together in October 2015. At the time, Kourtney Kardashian was fresh off a split from Scott Disick, who was caught getting cozy with one of his ex-girlfriends months prior. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was linked to Hailey Baldwin at the time, but after a short-lived romance in early 2016, they seemed to pump the breaks on their relationship.

Throughout 2016, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber spent time together on numerous occasions and in March of that year, Kardashian labeled herself a “Belieber.” Months later, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were spotted at the same club in Miami. Although the rumored couple wasn’t seen at all during the later half of 2016, they reunited in January of this year and have been seen together at church a couple of times.

As for Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick, the former pair does not appear to be on good terms. While they did spend tons of time together at the end of last year, they haven’t been seen together much in the weeks since Disick was spotted in Miami with a number of other women.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres next month on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]