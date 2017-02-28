George W. Bush: ‘I Don’t Like The Racism And I Don’t Like The Name-Calling’

George W. Bush has been pretty silent during President Barack Obama’s eight-year reign as leader of the U.S., but now former President Bush isn’t mincing words when it comes to how he feels about President Donald Trump’s presidency. As seen in the following video from People, Bush spoke about remaining hopeful during these days when the Trump administration faces backlash, with Bush stating that he isn’t a fan of the racism and name-calling that has become more prominent in Trump’s time in office.

President Trump will have to make good on his campaign promises, with Bush stating that Trump will face something that all presidents face: finding out that the job of president is harder than their days on the campaign trail.

The 70-year-old former President Bush told the publication that he wasn’t a fan of certain trends that have arisen since Trump was sworn in.

“I don’t like the racism and I don’t like the name-calling and I don’t like the people feeling alienated. Nobody likes that. There’s a lot of ways to speak out, but it’s really through actions defending the values important to [my wife Laura] and me. … We’re a blessed nation, and we ought to help others.”

As reported by People, Bush sat with his wife, Laura Bush, as the duo was interviewed by the publication inside their house in Dallas. The painting studio on the third floor of their Dallas home was the perfect artistic setting for Bush to promote his new book, titled Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.

As seen on Amazon, the book is already receiving customer reviews, even though it was just released for publication on February 28. Although one Amazon customer named “thomas w thomas” gave the book a one-star review — a review that isn’t a “Verified Purchase” for the hardcover art book, and warned customers not to waste their money on Bush’s book, other reviewers are more complimentary.

Such was the review titled “Awesome tribute from an awesome and caring Commander in Chief” by Rick on Amazon for Bush’s hardcover book, with the review being listed as a “Verified Purchase” by the retailer. The buyer wrote that Bush’s book brought him nearly to tears.

“Have always been proud of my Commander in Chief and never had a doubt that he was always proud of us and our country. I was told that art should inspire emotion and every painting and story in this book did that with me. These portraits seemed crude to me at first glance, but once I read each story and looked a bit longer at each portrait, I could see that the president managed to capture each person’s character in the eyes or mouth, or some other aspect of that individual’s personality. Made me a bit teary eyed on occasion.”

The words that Bush has expressed about President Trump — both in his interview with People and on NBC’s Today show — are reverberating around the world wide web and beyond, according to the Huffington Post.

Former President Bush has reportedly criticized President Trump, but it isn’t yet known if it was Trump’s controversial statements about undocumented immigrants or his temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations that drove Bush to express such viewpoints. Either way, Bush is once again back in the news and making waves with his words about Trump’s presidency

On Monday, Bush had a few words about President Trump’s ban on Syrian refugees and seven Muslim-majority countries, calling the ban “an ideological conflict” instead of one that was “welcoming and upholds the law.”

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]