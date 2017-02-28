Ben Affleck Oscar Date: Actor Solo Post Jennifer Garner Divorce Interview

Did Ben Affleck have an Oscar date? Not quite. The actor attended the award show without a woman on his arm just a couple of weeks after Us Weekly reported that Jennifer Garner would soon be filing for divorce. The report suggested that the couple — who first announced their separation two years ago — is ready to end their marriage officially.

Although Ben had been living with Jen to keep things as normal as possible for their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4, a source confirmed that Ben has since moved out of the family’s home. He and Jennifer are ready to part ways legally.

“No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them. They are both committed to their family,” said another source.

Ben Affleck’s Oscar date might as well have been Matt Damon as the two friends reunited to present an award on Sunday night. Fans loved seeing the two Boston boys back together again, even if it was only for a short period. Both guys were all smiles as they presented Kenneth Lonergan with the award for Best Original Screenplay for Manchester By The Sea.

And speaking of Manchester By The Sea, Ben Affleck was on-hand at the Oscars to support his brother, Casey Affleck, who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film. When Casey Affleck’s name was called, Ben rushed over to his little bro and gave him a huge hug. The moment was indeed very sweet, and many loved seeing Ben and Casey sharing it together.

It has been a while since Ben Affleck had an Oscar date. He and Jennifer Garner have been married since 2005 and have been attending awards shows and other events together for several years. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, however, things went south of Ben and Jen many moons ago. Sources have said that the two went to counseling for years and that they stayed together after welcoming baby Samuel, perhaps because it was the right thing to do.

In a March 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Garner opened up about her relationship with Ben Affleck and talked about why their marriage fell apart. It will come as a surprise to many that Jennifer Garner doesn’t blame the nanny at all — she says that she didn’t even hear about Ben’s alleged affair with Christine Ouzounian until months after the two decided to separate.

“Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives,” she said at the time.

Jennifer Garner went on to talk about what happened between her and Affleck and why they just couldn’t work things out. In doing so, she seemed to hint that Ben struggled with depression.

“He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow,” she said.

Jennifer Garner also called Ben Affleck the “love of her life, ” and she said that she would do it all over again — with him — in a heartbeat.

