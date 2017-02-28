Angelina Jolie Reportedly Convinced Brad Pitt Cheated With Marion Cotillard

There is no shortage of theories on why Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce last September. In the latest development, the Inquisitr has previously reported that Jolie was convinced Pitt was cheating on her with his Allied co-star, Marion Cotillard. Was infidelity the real reason they parted ways?

This isn’t the first time Pitt has been accused of cheating. He met Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The couple claims their romance started after Pitt and Aniston separated, but rumors still circulated that he had been unfaithful.

Those same rumors surfaced after Jolie filed for divorce in September, only this time Cotillard found herself at the center of the scandal. Pitt almost immediately denied the cheating allegations and claimed that he was faithful to Jolie until the end.

It isn’t clear why Jolie believed Pitt was having an affair, but it allegedly prompted her to launch a smear campaign to damage Pitt’s reputation. Indeed, Pitt came under fire by rumors of child abuse and drug use shortly after the breakup. The rumors lead to a heated custody battle that has yet to be resolved.

An insider now claims that Jolie can’t stop thinking about the possibility of Pitt’s infidelity.

“Angelina is obsessed with fears that Brad may have cheated on her with Marion Cotillard, 41 — even though both Marion and Brad have denied it — and that’s what prompted the break-up in the first place,” the source explained.

Despite Pitt’s constant denial, Hollywood Life reports that Jolie refused to let up. She even reportedly tried to use their own history against him by bringing up the fact that they met when he was still married to Aniston. Pitt, meanwhile, believes that Jolie was just looking for an excuse to end their already troubled marriage.

Once things started breaking down, an insider revealed that Pitt and Jolie couldn’t agree to anything, including their future together.

“Brad said that Angie had stopped ever wanting to go out, never wanted sex anymore,” the insider revealed. “[Jolie believed] her mission in life was to save the world and that anything else is just frivolous and a waste of her time. Brad says she made it clear to him that she didn’t believe he took such issues as seriously as she did, and that they were on a different path in life.”

While the world continues to speculate about what went wrong, Marie Claire reports that Angelina Jolie finally broke her silence about the split. In an interview with BBC World News reporter Yalda Hakim, Jolie admitted that her family was banding together to get through this difficult time.

Jolie got emotional during the interview, which was held during her premiere of First They Killed My Father, and revealed that she is focusing on the well-being of her six children. She also said that Pitt was a good father and that they “are and forever will be a family.”

The surprising interview comes a few weeks after Jolie and Pitt released their first joint statement since the split. The estranged couple revealed that they were hiring a private judge to handle their divorce moving forward and would keep sensitive information secret.

Jolie did not address the rumors about Pitt’s affair with Cotillard. She also didn’t discuss any details of the breakup and why she and Pitt couldn’t make things work.

Sadly, the cheating rumors don’t stop there. An insider told The Hollywood Gossip that Pitt cheated on Jolie with a mystery woman from Croatia. The World War Z star reportedly examined some property in the country and fell for a girl who looked like she could be Jolie’s twin sister.

Pitt has not commented on the reports.

