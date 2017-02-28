Jennifer Aniston Pregnant In 2017? Copies J Lo & Angelina Jolie Gown At Oscars?

Jennifer Aniston wowed at the Oscars 2017 ceremony in a skin-tight gown, but now the former Friends star is finding herself once again the subject of pregnancy rumors. In addition to the rumors that Jennifer is pregnant in 2017, Aniston also has been accused of copying her gown for the Oscars from Jennifer Lopez (also known as J-Lo) and Angelina Jolie.

Stunning in a black Atelier Versace dress, Aniston flaunted her fabulous figure at the Oscars Sunday evening. The gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and low-cut neckline, made an impression as Jennifer presented the Oscars In Memoriam, noted the Telegraph.

But then observers began those rumors of dress déjà vu. Was Aniston copying her gown from J-Lo and Angelina Jolie? Some observers compared Jennifer’s dress to the black velvet Versace gown that Jolie famously wore at the 2012 Oscars, particularly because both sported a thigh-high slit.

“Jen Aniston is really trying to steal that thigh slit fame from Angelina Jolie. Damn girl. #Oscars2017,” tweeted one observer.

“Jen trying to outdo Angelina with the high slit #Oscars,” posted another.

But those claims that Jennifer was imitating or “trying to outdo” Jolie were soon followed by accusations that Aniston was wearing the same gown design previously donned by Jennifer Lopez.

E News pointed out that although initially, with that thigh-high split and plunging neckline, it seemed as if Aniston and her exposed leg were “dishing out major Angelina Jolie vibes à la her 2012 Oscars statement,” her gown also looked like a mirror image of one that Lopez wore.

J Lo sported that sexy dress when she was performing beside her ex Marc Anthony at Madison Square Garden last August.

As for those who want to play a game of who wore it best (Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, or Angelina Jolie), no one’s taken on that challenge of making the final call. Aniston did, however, go for the wow factor when it came to her Oscars gems. Aniston sported $10.7 million dollars’ worth of Lorraine Schwartz bling, plus 100-carat diamond earrings.

Always fun sharing the stage w this one… @marcanthony #NoMeAmes #radiocitymusichall #familia A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 27, 2016 at 10:37pm PDT

However, the Daily Mail offered a different perspective of those claims that Jennifer was copying Angelina Jolie’s and Jennifer Lopez’s gowns at the Oscars.

Pointing out that it has been 17 years since then-31-year-old Aniston went to the Academy Awards with Brad Pitt, the media outlet noted that Jennifer’s gown for both awards show had the same style. The only difference is that Aniston was standing next to a different man on each occasion, with Justin Theroux substituting for Brad Pitt this year.

But was there something new this year for Jennifer at the Oscars in the form of a baby bump?For years, there have been reports that Aniston was having a baby, but the actress never confirmed that she was pregnant. Now a tweet from another celebrity is causing new rumors that Jennifer is pregnant in 2017, reported Hollywood Life.

Kathy Hilton got the rumors going when she tweeted that Aniston is pregnant. And she even went beyond that by also tweeting that Jennifer is having a baby girl.

Aniston has not confirmed that she is pregnant, but Hilton’s tweet that the actress is blossoming with her very first baby bump has caused new speculation.

“Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent.”

With that skin-tight black gown revealing every aspect of Jennifer’s figure, however, questions rose as to the source of that pregnancy allegation.

“Jennifer is not pregnant nor does she know Kathy Hilton,” Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane told Hollywood Life.

The socialite subsequently deleted her tweet about Aniston’s pregnancy, leaving her followers baffled as to why she posted it.

New Idea noted that many of Hilton’s followers commented on the absence of Jennifer’s baby bump. Some speculated that the socialite had meant to refer to Natalie Portman, who is pregnant, rather than Aniston.

“Did you mean Natalie Portman? Hahaha!” asked one follower.

But the mother of Nicky and Paris Hilton denied any confusion between Natalie and Jennifer, tweeting back “no.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]