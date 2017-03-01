Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Have Broken Up

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are no more together, People can confirm.

The celebrity pair, who parted ways after dating for over a year, released a joint statement through their representatives where they confirmed they would be separating.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split https://t.co/xhYm5gWlgX pic.twitter.com/4o4Ri9ApFm — People Magazine (@people) March 1, 2017

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful loving space at this time.”

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer was just spotted last week with the 40-year-old English actor at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday. The couple had maintained their tradition of posing for pictures and cuddling up to the cameras.

However, a source that spoke to People revealed that Bloom and Perry lacked the spark that made them one of the favorite celebrity couples around. The source said the pair only took pictures and hardly spent time with each other, preferring to hang out with their own friends.

“Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando. They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

Perry had arrived at the party without the Lord of the Rings trilogy actor, preferring to pose solo on the red carpet with close friend Derek Blasberg. The 32-year-old singer also spent time snacking on popcorn while chatting with fashion designer and movie maker Tom Ford. Orlando Bloom was spotted hanging out with Jennifer Aniston who he “warmly greeted” with a kiss on the top of her head.

Rumors were rife that the singer-actor duo were dating after they were seen flirting at The Weinstein Company and Netflix’s Golden Globes Party in January 2016. Perry and Bloom were deemed officially a couple by March when they skipped the Oscars to go vacationing in Hawaii.

Upon their return, they continued to stay together in New York City and were pictured leaving a romantic dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan. An onlooker at the eatery, speaking to E! News, said Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looked extremely relaxed during their two-hour dinner date. The source revealed that the pair gave an impression they had been dating for some time.

“It looked like Katy was very comfortable being herself in front of Orlando. They were sitting close to each other…Katy was smiling during their dinner and Orlando could not keep his eyes off her while they were eating. The way it looked it seemed like they’d been dating each other for some time now. They were very relaxed.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Vacation in Italy August 2016 | POPSUGAR Celebrity https://t.co/NwtjR73vTd pic.twitter.com/0vbX1Mynf4 — qnynp (@qnynp_tweet) August 21, 2016

In the months that followed, the “Roar” singer and Hobbit actor continued to travel abroad, smooch in public, and even sometimes hit the presidential campaign trails together. During the summer, a source had pointed out that the lovebirds were smitten with one another, acknowledging that marriage and having kids together was a staying topic. The source believed that Bloom was on the verge of asking Perry to marry him.

At the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in November last year, the “Rise” songstress had described the 40-year-old English actor as a man with a kind heart. This latest celebrity split comes as a surprise to many people as the pop star and actor were spotted at two Oscar parties on Sunday. On Monday, Orlando had even shared a selfie with Katy Perry’s dog, Butters, with the caption “A mighty heart.”

Friends say their grueling schedules may be partially to blame for the surprise split. The 32-year-old singer, who has sold over 100 million records, is consistently on tour and currently promoting her fourth studio album. Bloom on the other hand has been hemmed in by a slew of movie projects and his unending charity efforts with UNICEF.

Orlando Bloom, who plays Will Turner in the Pirate of the Caribbean series, was married to Miranda Kerr for three years. They divorced in 2013 and have a child together. Katy Perry got married to English comedian Russell Brand in October 2010. Russell filed for divorce after Christmas Day in 2011.

Perry, who was 29 at the time, described the break-up as “traumatic,” adding that it changed her perspective about love. In 2012, Perry began a series of on-and-off relationships with John Mayer before she eventually began dating Orlando Bloom.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]