Watch Giraffe Cam Live Online: Latest News, Updates As April [Video]

As of Feb. 28, 2017, April the giraffe is still pregnant and continues to show signs of a healthy pregnancy and calf. According to the latest update, April has experienced frequent bouts of strong, healthy kicks and the calf moves indicating everything is progressing as it should. April is a 15-year-old Reticulated giraffe who lives at the Animal Adventure Park located in Harpursville, New York. The Park is live streaming April’s pregnancy, and subsequent giraffe birth through the giraffe cam and April has quickly become a viral sensation. Millions worldwide have watched the cam, and there is an official April View Crew of devoted followers waiting for the moment active labor begins. You can watch the live giraffe cam in the video player above.

The Animal Adventure Park hosts official chat sessions through their YouTube channel during designated times and regularly provides latest news updates through their Facebook page. The following is a quote from the official update for Monday morning, Feb. 28, 2017.

“April had a good night and is as large as ever. Keepers have documented an evening of her sides. The calf was generally carried on her left side, but all has become proportionate. Activity remains normal, behavior normal. Yard time will be granted this morning once temperatures rise to a safe level.”

Here is the 2/27 evening update.

When the giraffe cam began streaming live, YouTube chat was enabled on the site, and people would ask questions that park staff would answer. As April’s story went viral, more people began watching the live cam and chatting on YouTube. However, that meant many spammers were also commenting. It became virtually impossible for park staff to monitor the chat and the decision was made to close it down. Now, the park conducts designated, timed chats where they interact with viewers and answer frequently asked questions regarding April, Oliver (the calf’s father) and the progression of labor and birth. The Animal Adventure Park’s primary method for updating the public and communication with the public is Facebook.

Get notifications when April goes into labor.

There is no question that excitement continues to mount for April’s birth. Viewers are watching 24/7, children are learning about giraffes and everyone is anxiously awaiting the arrival of April’s calf. Many fans are suggesting names for the baby calf and a popular suggestion has been the name Patience for a girl. Some first tuned into the live cam on Valentine’s Day, making this a two-week watch. Others have watched regularly for a week or more. Nature will take its course and April will have her calf when the calf is ready to be born.

Many people watching the giraffe live cam have requested notifications for when April goes into active labor. The simplest way to be notified when April is ready to give birth is through Facebook. Active labor is considered to begin when the baby’s hooves appear. At that moment, the Animal Adventure Park will operate a live Facebook stream in addition to the live YouTube video feed. The Facebook live stream will provide a different angle of the birth and allow for chatting while the birth process is underway.

If you aren’t following the Animal Adventure Park on Facebook, you’ll want to like the page and then follow and choose to receive notifications. This will enable you to see posts from the Animal Adventure Park first in your Facebook feed. You can even set notifications to audibly notify your phone with live alerts. Setting your phone, mobile devices, and desktop PC to alert you when Animal Adventure Park is live may be the most effective way to get notified when April is in labor and ready to give birth.

