Tamar Braxton Slams ‘Petty’ ‘The Real’ For Hiring Her Friends As Co-Hosts

Tamar Braxton appears to be hitting back after her former show The Real hired a number of her current and former friends to appear as guest co-hosts in the wake of her firing last year.

After a slew of famous faces from Tamar’s circle of friends headed to the series as guest co-hosts during Season 3, which is currently airing on Fox, Braxton appeared to hit back with a snap on Instagram after her fans accused the The Real of being “petty” and purposefully inviting her friends to appear on the series to slam Tamar.

Posting a sweet photo of herself and husband Vince Herbert, who formerly served as a producer on the show until he left following Braxton’s shocking firing, Tamar appeared to clap back at the talk show with a cryptic message.

“It’s whatever,” Braxton captioned the photo of herself and Vince on Instagram, which appeared to be taking aim at her former show and her friends as she posted the snap on the same day Shekinah Jo slipped into her vacant seat on the daytime talk show, taking over from another of Tamar’s friends NeNe Leakes who served a guest co-host on the show last week.

While Tamar didn’t explicitly mention The Real in her post, fans were quick to claim that Braxton’s sweet photo with Vince was aimed at her former talk show, as the Braxton Family Values star has been caught in an increasingly nasty feud with her former co-hosts who have remained on the series, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley ever since she was fired back in May.

“I love your love, Tamar I miss you on the show they keep trying to fill your spot but no one can compare to you!!!” Instagram user @only1marythornton commented on the post referring to The Real’s revolving door of guest co-hosts, while @detonciaI commented, “waited long [enough] to say…. The Real seems to not be so real without the realness of ‘real’ energy you not just brought to the table, but inside of who you are!!!!”

Tamar Braxton’s clap back came after fans slammed The Real and claimed that the daytime series had purposefully hired members of Tamar’s inner circle to appear as guest co-hosts after Braxton made it pretty clear that she was seriously unhappy with a number close friends, including Tiny Harris and Toya Wright, after they appeared on or promoted the show after she was fired.

Tamar’s fans were then quick to blast The Real on social media, slamming the show as “petty” for appearing to throw shade by hiring members of Braxton’s inner circle as her temporary replacements.

“They asking ALL Tamar friends to host The Real… that’s petty,” Twitter user @BionicBombshell hit back at The Real for their apparent Tamar shade, while @JannePierre_ added, “Why is The Real inviting all of Tamar’s friends to cohost? Lol.”

“So let’s see [Toya Wright], [Tiny Harris], Shekinah, [Kandi Burruss], [Monica Brown] so who’s next out of Tamar’s Circle #TheReal,” Twitter user @DeannaLynette commented on The Real‘s possible shade by hiring Braxton’s friends as her co-hosts. “The thirst is real @TheRealDaytime.”

Notably, Braxton made no secret of the fact that she was not happy to see her friends supporting The Real after she was fired last year, unfollowing a number of friends including singer Monica, Toya, Kandi and Tiny after the group either appeared alongside Braxton’s former co-hosts on the series or promoted The Real on social media.

Braxton has also continued to throw major shade since she and husband Vince cut ties with the series last year, most recently laughing about The Real’s alleged decline in ratings on The T.D. Jakes Show in December while Braxton has also thrown some major shade at her former friends by calling Adrienne, Loni, Tamera and Jeannie “liars” in a scathing social media rant.

What do you think of The Real hiring Tamar Braxton’s friends to co-host the show? Are they being petty?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]