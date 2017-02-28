‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Faces Pregnancy Rumor On Twitter, Is She Having A Baby?

Could Leah Messer be pregnant with her fourth child?

On February 27, after the official Teen Mom 2 page on Twitter shared a screenshot of a moment between Leah Messer and her youngest daughter, 4-year-old Adalynn Faith Calvert, rumors began swirling which suggested that Messer was pregnancy, despite the fact that she is not publicly dating anyone.

“Tell them about the baby in your belly,” Adalynn told Leah Messer during a video on Facebook Live, which has since been deleted.

According to several fans, Leah Messer’s face appeared to show genuine shock and fear upon her daughter’s announcement and one person said she looked like she wanted to run and hide. However, according to Leah Messer, Adalynn’s comment was completely false.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

“Kids say the craziesttt things!” Leah Messer explained to a group of fans, also adding, “You have to be sexually active to get [pregnant].”

Still, many fans weren’t convinced that Leah Messer wasn’t pregnant and continued to speak of the issue. In addition a woman pointing out that Adalynn likely wouldn’t have made such a specific claim if she hand’t heard it from somewhere, others noted that Messer’s reaction to her daughter’s comment seemed to hint that it was true.

Following the speculation, Leah Messer clarified, “I am definitely not. I have the IUD.”

In response, fans began to suggest that Adalynn may have heard about a baby in someone else’s belly. “Maybe Addie assumes there is a baby in Leah’s tummy bc there is one in Brooke’s?” one person said.

Leah Messer’s ex-hubsand, Jeremy Calvert, announced his engagement to Brooke Wehr during filming on Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, but it seems highly unlikely that she could be with child considering they parted ways weeks ago amid allegations of cheating.

As for Leah Messer’s first husband, Corey Simms, he and his wife, Miranda, share one child together, Remington Monroe, and have not yet announced plans to further expand their family. Instead, they appear to have their hands full with their young daughter and Simms continues to share custody of his twins, Ali and Aleeah, 7, with Leah Messer.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Feb 24, 2017 at 10:28am PST

In other Leah Messer news, the Teen Mom 2 star recently learned that her daughter, Aleeah, does not suffer from muscular dystrophy like her sister, Ali. During a recent episode of the MTV series, Messer was seen explaining to a friend that a doctor had recommended she have Aleeah tested to make sure that she did not have special needs.

“Gracie is fine,” a source close to the Aleeah’s father, Corey Simms, told Radar Online on February 27. “She’s doing great.”

As for Aleeah’s twin sister, Ali,she has been doing okay in recent months and while she continues to suffer from a rare form of the degenerative disease, she is still walking on her own. As fans will recall, Leah Messer and Corey Simms were informed years ago that her daughter would likely need a wheelchair full-time in the future.

“Ali isn’t in her chair full time,” the source explained. “She only uses it as needed.”

As Ali continues to stay on her feet, her parents, Messer and Simms, have finally settled their differences after feuding for years over their co-parenting and personal lives.

“Everything is running smoothly,” the insider said of the former couple’s current custody agreement for their twins. “Corey couldn’t be happier with their arrangement.”

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]