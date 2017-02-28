Mama June Ready To Go To Hollywood: Plans To Become The ‘Next Melissa McCarthy’

After losing nearly 300 pounds through weight loss surgery, the reality star Mama June Shannon is ready to go to Hollywood to pursue her dream of becoming the next big comedy actress, a source has reportedly revealed to Hollywood Life. Mama June plans to use her “revenge body” to conquer Hollywood and become the “next Melissa McCarthy,” the source close to the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star allegedly revealed.

“She’s got a whole new lease on life and feels better than she has in years,” the source told Hollywood Life. “June’s confidence is sky-high, and she’s even considering a major life move.”

“June’s interested in breaking into Hollywood and would love to become a comedy actress like Melissa McCarthy.”

Mama June Heading To Hollywood? Inside Her Plans To Become The ‘Next Melissa McCarthy’ https://t.co/4BidmhDpLV — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 28, 2017

Mama June, 37, apparently believes that her experience on reality TV is sufficient to help her succeed as a Hollywood actress. Having acquired confidence in front of cameras through her roles in the reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June is ready to take the next big step in her career by relocating to Hollywood.

According to some fans, after having demonstrated on reality TV that she has a keen sense of humor, Mama June has got what it takes to succeed as a comedy actress.

“Watch out Melissa McCarthy, because Mama June Shannon is coming for your roles!”

Already some fans are warning Melissa McCarthy, tongue-in-cheek, to watch out, because Mama June could soon be competing for her roles. However, observers admit that Mama June still has a lot to learn before she can compete at McCarthy’s level.

Regardless, Mama June isn’t merely dreaming about a Hollywood career. According to the sources, despite being a small town Georgia girl, Mama June is not intimidated by the bright lights and glamor of Tinseltown. She is already making efforts to realize her ambition.

“She’s already met with a couple of agents and is seriously thinking about relocating to Hollywood at some point in the near future.”

Slimmed down Mama June ‘plans on becoming the new Melissa McCarthy’ as she plans to use new size 8 figure to conqu… https://t.co/Sxcp8ndWFl — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) February 28, 2017

Mama June feels like a new woman after her dramatic 300-pound weight loss. The transformation has given her the confidence to take on new challenges.

Fans are getting the chance to see the story of her radical weight loss transformation on the new WEtv reality show, Mama June: From Not To Hot, which premiered on February 24, 2017. Fans saw Mama June on her new reality show resolving to go on a “revenge diet” after her former husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson invited her to his wedding.

At first, she did not want to attend the wedding, but her family convinced her to honor the invitation. But she must go on a revenge diet to acquire a brand new “revenge body” before the wedding.

“I think you should go to this wedding and be drop dead gorgeous. Do the revenge diet, it’s the next biggest thing in Hollywood,” niece Amber told Mama June, according to the Sun. “You wear a nice tight dress and go and show him what he’s missing.”

Mama June took Amber’s advice and underwent a weight loss surgery to have a gastric sleeve fitted. She went on a “revenge diet” and hired a personal trainer. She then got a boob job and another surgery to remove excess skin.

She is set to unveil her “revenge body” on her show in a few weeks. She is presently prohibited from making any public appearance until it is time to reveal her new, radically transformed body on her reality show.

According to her daughter, Pumpkin, Mama June disguises carefully when she has to go out to prevent anyone from recognizing her.

“She’s like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to go to the store,’ and we’re like, ‘Mama, no, you need to stay in the house because if somebody gets a picture with you…,'”daughter Pumpkin, also known as Lauryn, told Entertainment Tonight.

Recently, fans accused Mama June of wearing a fat suit during the first episode of her new show aired on Friday, February 24, according to Radar Online. Based on their assessment of her appearance on TV, fans voiced suspicion that the “before surgery” scenes were filmed after her weight loss and that she wore a “fat suit” during the first episode.

“‘The prosthetics work is horrible,” a fan tweeted. “They should gotten the costume designer from The Nutty Professor or Norbit.”

Besides planning to go to Hollywood to become a comedy actress, Mama June is also reportedly on the lookout for love. According to Hollywood Life, she is looking to hook up with a gorgeous toy boy.

[Featured Image by Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images]