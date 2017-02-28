‘Bachelor In Paradise’ 2017 Cast News: Hotly Predicted Contestant Not Invited

In another round of speculations surrounding the Bachelor in Paradise 2017 cast, one hotly predicted contestant hasn’t been invited to appear on the show — at least not at this time.

As The Bachelor’s Nick Viall narrows down his string of finalists to three women — Vanessa Grimaldi, Raven Gates, and Rachel Lindsay — the potential candidates for the Bachelor in Paradise 2017 cast expand each week.

Hollywood Life recapped a segment of Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live following an intense episode of The Bachelor in which Corinne Olympios was eliminated after hometown dates. It was a long time coming in the eyes of many fans, but have they seen the last of the 24-year-old from Florida?

Corinne Olympios admits she was “shocked” when Nick Viall eliminated her on #TheBachelorhttps://t.co/svJbbNyEAE — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 28, 2017

Corinne was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and was asked if she’ll be back to find love on BIP this summer. She shared that the heartbreak was just too much to even think about coming back to the same type of platform in the hopes of finding true love. In addition to that, she shocked everyone by saying that she hasn’t even been invited to be on the Bachelor in Paradise 2017 cast.

“I wasn’t even invited yet. I don’t know if I would want to go.”

Kimmel was stunned to learn that Corinne hasn’t been asked and said he’s inviting her to be on BIP “if no one else has.” He also told her that she’s the “best one on the show” and just has to be invited. She wasn’t receptive to the idea and shared that she wasn’t happy with the editing she got on The Bachelor because it made her look like a bad person. Her take on it seems ironic since she was the vixen this season and even her father was proud of his daughter occupying the “villain” spot on the show, according to many reports.

Corinne insists she’s unsure about agreeing to be on the Bachelor in Paradise 2017 cast if ever asked.

“I don’t know, it’s to early to tell. I have mixed feelings about it.”

Perhaps the pain from Nick not keeping her around is still a little too fresh, or she’s upset over the edits she got on the show. Her feelings about being given a rose is less than favorable at the moment. See what she thinks about getting a rose from someone now!

“If anyone tries to give me red roses again I might punch them in the face.”

Bachelor in Paradise doesn’t air until later this year and the next season of The Bachelorette hasn’t even started yet. Only one other contestant has been confirmed to appear on the BIP 2017 cast, and that’s Season 3 contestant, Chad Johnson. There’s plenty of time for producers to assemble the cast-offs, which gives Corinne time to heal from her grievances with the franchise.

The Bachelor’s Corinne Olympios has a warning for future suitors: Don’t ever give her red roses. https://t.co/VutwZpR46z pic.twitter.com/fyAKb6mlCx — E! News (@enews) February 28, 2017

There’s no doubt Corinne Olympios will make for great television on Bachelor in Paradise. Chad said in a recent interview that he’s been texting Corinne and they’ve communicated a lot since they understand what it’s like to be cast as the villain in the series. Chad was on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and very little editing was needed to make him appear as a less than savory person since he made threats to other contestants. His behavior on Season 3 of BIP was even more atrocious with his mean-spirited conduct that was so bad no one would’ve envisioned him ever being invited back.

Corinne Olympios has moxie and if she’s paired with Chad Johnson on the Bachelor in Paradise 2017 cast, that would make for some excellent television. Do you hope to see her on the show?

Bachelor in Paradise 2017 premieres in August on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]