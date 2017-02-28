‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Tuesday, Feb 28 – Carly Rages, Nelle Panics

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, February 28 of the ABC soap predict a third party may step into the fray to save General Hospital from Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) and her nefarious revenge scheme. It’s yet to be revealed why Liv wants GH, but her obsession is out of control.

Julian Jerome (William deVry) has tried all he can to get General Hospital for his wacko sister and for a second there, it looked like his plan with shady General Hospital board member Gray worked but then it flips on its ear. General Hospital spoilers predict Liv will snap and violence follows.

A Twist In The GH Sale

On the Monday episode of General Hospital, Finn (Michael Easton) was handed a generous offer for the sale of his disease cure but he scoffed and turned it aside because he wants to distribute it altruistically. With General Hospital on the block and the sale certain, he may shift his opinion.

General Hospital spoilers predict Finn might accept the drug company’s offer to save General Hospital and win back Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig). Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) broke the tie and voted to sell to Liv’s shell company but maybe Finn can swing things back to the Q family.

Bridge Over Troubled Mama

Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) is at the bottom of the pit and having contractions, yet Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) can’t see his beloved. General Hospital spoilers ask if Sam can shout and be heard by Jason. Will she be stuck there forever? Will Scout be born under the bridge like a troll?

Let’s hope not but things look dicey, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) is clueless how to help find Sam and should be fired ASAP as PCPD chief since she can do absolutely nothing right.

Naughty Nelle’s Nightmare

Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) is in big trouble say new General Hospitalspoilers from TV Source. Nelle ditched the revenge scheme but it’s too late since all her plans are coming to fruition. Nelle found the flash drive in the mail but it’s too bad Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) found the other one.

Carly listened to her husband talking about keeping the secret of shagging Nelle and then she exploded. General Hospital spoilers predict both Nelle and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will feel Carly’s wild wrath very soon and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) will be hurt too.

Michael’s Stunning Confession

Sonny has no idea the drama coming his way from his wife. Not only will Carly not be moving back in with Sonny, but she will break things off with him, according to General Hospital spoilers. Before that kicks off, Michael tells his dad that he and Nelle are a couple now.

Sonny can’t stand Nelle and is shocked to hear how close Nelle and Michael have grown. Sonny wants Nelle gone, but everything is blowing up so fast. General Hospital spoilers promise Nelle will freak out when she learns Carly knows but then will rethink things.

Bobbie Calls Nelle Out

Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) has been waiting for the opportunity to get Nelle away from her family and GH viewers know she also has reservations about Sonny. With the cheating revelation, courtesy of Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), Bobbie can cut both out of Carly’s life, predicts General Hospital spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers say Bobbie will corner Nelle at the Metro Court offices and tells her that they know about her sleeping with Sonny. Bobbie tells Nelle to pack her bags and leave Port Charles, and that’s exactly what Nelle considers doing despite her affection for Michael.

Events from General Hospital on Tuesday, February 28 will trigger explosive reactions from Carly and Liv Jerome. How will things shake out when the dust settles? It looks like big drama as February sweeps come to a close, according to the most recent General Hospital spoilers.

