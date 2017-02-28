‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Reveal Includes Mystery Contestant [Report]

The Dancing with the Stars Season 24 premiere is just three weeks away, and while most of the celebrity dancers have already been confirmed, there is one contestant who may not show up at the cast reveal scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

It’s not unusual for ABC to announce a “mystery contestant” when the official cast announcement takes place. In March of 2015, all but one cast member were introduced on GMA, but one week later, Us Weekly reported that Bachelor star Chris Soules would be part of the DWTS Season 20 cast.

Will fans see host Tom Bergeron introduce all but one contestant on Good Morning America reveal, or will all of the celebrities and their pro dancer partners show up in New York City on Wednesday?

Here’s the full list of both confirmed celebrities who will reportedly be dancing this season as well as some intel on the mystery contestant and some of the celebs who are still on the rumored list.

The wait is almost over! The #DWTS Season 24 cast will be revealed this Wednesday on @gma! pic.twitter.com/9oHOCDgMh3 — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) February 28, 2017

According to Reality Steve, Bachelor star Nick Viall will follow in Chris Soules’ footsteps and will be join forces with a pro dance partner on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. However, Steve isn’t sure if Nick will be introduced on GMA or if ABC will hold off — like they did with Chris — and wait to make the announcement after Nick hands out his final rose on the March 13 Bachelor season finale.

A previous report by Radar Online revealed that Nick was turned down for the gig, but both Reality Steve and People magazine have confirmed that the four-time Bachelor franchise star will be part of the Season 24 cast.

Considering the fact that Bachelor producers decided to introduce the next Bachelorette (Rachel Lindsay) weeks before her elimination on the current season of The Bachelor, maybe mysteries just aren’t ABC’s thing anymore. So don’t be shocked if the network cuts to the chase and introduces Nick along with the other 11 celebrities who will appear on Dancing with the Stars when the 24th season premieres on March 20.

Whether Nick shows up on GMA on Wednesday morning or not, at least 11 celebrities will be in-studio for the reveal and many of them have already been confirmed by sources close to the show.

According to People, the following celebrities will be part of the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi (also known as Erika Jayne)

Actress and comedian Charo

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan

Bull rider and model Bonner Bolton

Former A-Team star Mr. T

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

Actress and former Glee star Heather Morris

Pop group Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei

Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan

In addition to the celebrities People states are confirmed for the show, there is a long list of rumored DWTS contestants circulating online. When the cast is revealed on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see how many of these rumors turn out to be true.

Dancing with the Stars sleuthing site Pure DWTS has been keeping up with the cast rumors and have pointed to the following celebs as potential contestants on Season 24 — Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Victor Cruz (former NFL player), Jonathan or Drew Scott (Property Brothers), Matthew Perry (Friends), Stassi Schroeder (Vanderpump Rules), Ricky Schroder (actor), Usher (recording artist/former Voice coach), Peyton Manning (former NFL player), and Barry Weiss (Storage Wars).

Which celebrities would you like to see on the upcoming season of DWTS?

Watch the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast reveal on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1. The season premiere will air at 8 p.m. ET on March 20 on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]