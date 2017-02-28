Kylie Jenner Will Reportedly Star In Her Own ‘KUWTK’ Spinoff And Marry Tyga?

Are Kylie Jenner and Tyga headed for a Keeping Up With the Kardashians wedding spinoff? Her mother, Kris Jenner, may be pushing the idea.

Although Tyga, 27, has yet to propose to Kylie Jenner, 19, her mother is reportedly looking into a concept which will be financially gratifying to all parties involved.

“Kris already has every business opportunity lined-up for Kylie and Tyga when they finally decide to get married. In true Kardashian style, Kris wants everything from the engagement party to the wedding and honeymoon to be filmed for TV,” a source told Hollywood Life on February 27.

Kylie Jenner’s family members, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, have been seen tying the knot on the E! Network and one day, she may follow in their footsteps. That said, it is hard to say when that day will come.

“When the time is right, thanks to Momager Kris, Kylie and Tyga may have their own spinoff show focusing on their wedding,” the insider continued. “There is a ton of money on the table available for the show and both Kris and Kylie are business savvy, so fans can expect to share the entire wedding process alongside the happy couple.”

Kylie Jenner and Tyga went public with their relationship around the time of her 18th birthday but were rumored to be dating years prior. After Tyga split from his former girlfriend, Blac Chyna, the mother of his young son and the young daughter of Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner’s half-brother, the rapper was linked to Jenner but the two claimed they were just friends.

Although Kylie Jenner and Tyga have endured a couple of breakups in the years since they went public, they appear to be going strong at the moment and after making a joint appearance during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, a source claimed the 19-year-old is ready to get married.

“[Kylie Jenner] really, really wants to get married to Tyga,” a source close to the reality star revealed to Hollywood Life on February 26. “But, she’s terrified that he’s going to cheat on her, and thinks if they get married it will stop him.”

Kylie Jenner and Tyga split briefly in November 2015 amid allegations of possible cheating and again in May 2016. However, after their first public breakup, Jenner and the rapper got back together just days later. Then, in 2016, they spent weeks apart and were spotted with other people. As fans may recall, Kylie Jenner briefly dated PartyNextStore in late May and early June, and around the same time, Tyga was seen with British lingerie model Demi Rose Mawby.

Despite their hardships, Kylie Jenner and Tyga never spend too much time apart and according to the insider, Jenner feels that now is the time for an engagement.

“They’ve been together for ages now and Kylie thinks it’s high time Tyga steps up and does the deed,” the Hollywood Life source said. “She’s got weddings on the brain, and all she can think about is dresses, and rings, and honeymoons. Kylie’s pretty much planned the entire wedding already in her head, now she just needs Tyga to propose!”

As for Tyga, he is reportedly in the loop with Kylie Jenner’s alleged desire to wed, but unfortunately for the longtime reality star, her rapper boyfriend feels the are both too young to settle down and get married. Instead, he’s content with their relationship as is.

To see more of Kylie Jenner and her family, including her boyfriend Tyga, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 when the new season premieres in March on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]