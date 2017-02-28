Remy Ma ‘Already Recorded A Second Nicki Minaj Diss Track,’ Says Source

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma’s beef isn’t over yet as Remy is allegedly gearing up to drop yet another diss track aimed at Nicki.

According to reports, after Nicki and Remy’s feud seriously boiled over last week after both rappers took serious aim at each other in song, sources are claiming that Ma has no plans to put their beef to bed just yet and is allegedly planning to drop another Nicki diss track as a follow-up to her scathing seven minute “ShETHER.”

Sources close to Remy alleged to Dance Hall Hip Hop that Ma has another scathing Nicki diss track up her sleeve that could take her and Minaj’s beef to the next level.

Insiders familiar with the drama alleged to the site that Ma has “already recorded a second diss track” all about her and Nicki’s beef which is thought to be called “Child’s Play,” though there’s no word on when Remy is planning to release her second scathing diss to the world.

The site noted that Ma got seriously nasty with Minaj on her first diss track, the seven minute long “ShETHER” which caused a serious stir online, noting that the rap star “touched on everything including booty shots, Nicki’s brother rape charge, and some serious allegations about the Young Money femcee having sex with Trey Songz and Ebro.”

The diss track also accused Minaj of having numerous plastic surgeries and suggested she uses ghost writers to write her raps – something her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill continually accused Drake of doing during their own years long nasty feud which is thought to started begun over Nicki.

Nicki Minaj has so far not publicly hit back at Remy Ma amid their beef, despite Minaj being known for clapping back on social media, though the “Anaconda” singer did take to Instagram amid the feud to post a video thought to be aimed at Remy in which she’s called “the rap Queen.”

“She said *bey [bow] *bigger,” Minaj captioned the Instagram video, though she did not mention Remy.

Jezebel also reported that Minaj appeared to cryptically respond to Ma’s diss on the social media site by posting the sales figures for Remy’s single with Fat Joe, “Plata O Plomo,” but has since deleted the alleged upload.

But while Nicki is yet to officially clap back beyond her deleted post, Complex reported that the latest feud drama between Minaj and Remy has been a long time coming.

The site claimed that Minaj and Ma’s beef actually stems from an incident all the way back in 2007 where Nicki allegedly dissed Remy in her “Dirty Money” freestyle rap.

Minaj and Ma then continued to throw shots at one another with some major disses, including Ma claiming shortly after Nicki appeared to diss her that she actually confronted the “Pound The Alarm” singer at a party.

Their nasty feud only escalated in the years that followed their initial drama until Nicki then fired back by dissing Ma in Jason Derulo’s “Swalla” and Gucci Mane’s “Make Love,” which included Nicki called her fellow rapper a “flop,” which is reportedly what prompted Remy to go all out with her seven minute long Minaj diss track.

Nicki and Remy’s beef even has stars weighing in and taking sides amid the drama, including Taraji P. Henson who issued a pretty scathing diss towards Minaj on Instagram while making it pretty clear that she’s on Team Ma amid the rappers’ beef.

What do you think of Remy Ma allegedly gearing up to diss feud partner Nicki Minaj with yet another scathing diss track to follow up to “ShETHER”?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Roc Nation]