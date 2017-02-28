Mount Etna Volcano Eruption 2017: Five Incredible Facts To Know [Live Video]

Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy, became active overnight. The volcano eruption by the end of February 2017 comes with some incredible facts. The live video is streaming right now to show the spectacular beauty involved in this wonder of nature. Europe’s largest volcano surged into life, as orange lava started flowing down the mountain. Here are five facts you should know.

Tremors In January

Around a month back, Sicily schools were shut down and evacuated after Mount Etna underwent a number of quakes. The eruption of the active volcano caused more than 60 tremors. The biggest one among those happened at 10:51 a.m on January 26, and it measured 3.5 magnitude. The tremors alerted local residents. While the local residents were alerted, fortunately, no damage to buildings was reported. Nobody was reported to be injured either. The evacuation was carried out as a precautionary measure, The Local Italy reported.

Etna’s Southeast Crater erupting late on the evening of 27 February 2017 pic.twitter.com/if7jp3o61o — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 28, 2017

Mount Etna: Europe’s Most Active

The volcano in Sicily is situated between Catania and Messina. It happens to be the most active volcano in Europe. This is also the highest peak south of the Alps. One of the most interesting facts is that the United Nation has marked Mount Etna as one of the “Decade Volcanoes.” There are 16 volcanoes around the world that have been marked so. Mount Vesuvius, which is located near Naples, also falls under the same category. These volcanoes are extremely active and are located near densely populated areas. These are closely watched for the risk involved.

This 2017 Volcano Eruption Is NOT Dangerous

Live video clips are covering the incredibly beautiful eruption in Sicily. Contrary to popular notion, not every volcanic eruption is dangerous, even though people from far-away places like Taormina and Catania can watch the eruption. According to Euro News, experts do not consider the present eruption as dangerous. There are two facts to prove why people should not consider this as dangerous yet. One, people are still allowed to ski on the snowy slopes of Mount Etna. Two, The Catania airport is open and is operating in its usual course.

A great Meteor MN2 HRPT pass over Europe. You can clearly see Mount Etna with his smoke trail in the zoomed image of Sicily. pic.twitter.com/wahfF3CAS7 — UHF Satcom (@uhf_satcom) February 17, 2017

It’s Incredibly Beautiful

Mount Etna’s volcano eruption is considered extremely beautiful. At times, it is compared with a beautiful painting. Volcanoes have attracted painters in the past because of the surreal splendor eruptions are associated with. Georgian artist Joseph Wright of Derby was particularly attracted towards Mount Vesuvius, which had several eruptions in the 18th century. The artist made as many as 30 paintings, where he portrayed the beauty of the volcano eruption. According to The Guardian, live video clips of Mount Etna prove that Wright was right about the “gorgeous glow on an Italian night.” While Vesuvius has not erupted since 1944, Etna has had a number of eruptions in the past decade.

Gateway To Hell

“Decade Volcanoes” are not only beautiful but dangerous as well. At times, those open the “Gateway to Hell.” Science Alert reported earlier that Erta Ale volcano in Ethiopia may soon erupt. Satellite images have found new cracks near the volcano, which is called Africa’s “Gateway to Hell.” If the volcano eruption happens in 2017, it will surely be beautiful. At the same time, it will be quite dangerous too. The temperature will go as high as 2,012 degrees Fahrenheit. It will be perilous to get near the mountain at that time. For now, it’s all safe for Mount Etna volcano eruption. You can watch the live video on Skyline Webcams.

[Featured Image by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]