Katie Price Reveals That Husband, Kieran Was A Sex Addict After Cheating On Her

The Loose Women episode on Monday became explicit after Katie Price reveals to her fellow panelists that her husband, Kieran Hayler was a sex addict for a while. The frank confession opened up about the couple’s trials after Kieran betrayed Katie with her two best friends, Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas in 2014. His sex addiction was so worse that he needed to undergo therapy for his obsession.

X-rated conversation in Loose Women

They discussed the sensitive conversation after mentioning Kate Garraway’s alleged “sex marathon” in which the host admitted that she plans to have sex every day for 14 days straight.

When the panelists brought up the topic about sex problems, Katie immediately quipped that she’s an expert on that area. She then told them of her husband Kieran Hayler’s sex addiction.

“With Kieran, he wanted it [sex] all the time at the beginning and did what he did and had a sex addiction. They re-programmed his brain and we couldn’t have sex for eight weeks, we were only allowed to hold hands, not even kiss. So now he’s not on my case all the time,” Katie said.

The therapy follows after Kieran’s betrayal on her with her best friend, Jane Pountney in 2014. Katie told The Sun that she felt pain and heartache after he cheated on her, admitting that it was hard to accept as they were very straightforward when it comes to sex.

Back to the interview, Stacey Solomon, one of the panelists also aired her side in dealing with sex problems. Stacey, who is dating actor Joe Swash, revealed that they had booked a hotel before going to the BRITs and she was even preparing for something intimate that night. But after such a busy day from work, the host was too tired to do anything but sleep. The panelists then agreed that sex should be spontaneous and not planned.

“When you’re planning and thinking about it, the likelihood is, it doesn’t happen. The other night we were going to the BRITs and we were really excited because we had a hotel and I thought we were going to have some alone time. I did radio that morning, did the school run, then did the BRITs, got back and said I love you darling but I’m going to bed,” Stacey told them.

An old friend of Katie and guest Jeremy Kyle then joked that they “should’ve had sex at the beginning in the car on the way there.” After their explicit chat, Jeremy and Katie then became the center of attention as co-host Ruth Langsford commented that there’s always a sort of flirtation between the two. And Stacey agreed with her saying they’d “make a cute couple.”

After the show, we see Katie wearing a long-sleeved oriental print top paired with skintight black leather pants as she joined Ruth, Jeremy, and Stacey for a photo. She changed outfit for her exit and rocked a gray turtleneck top with pink lounging pants. For an eye-catching ensemble, she put on a pair of mirrored pink aviators and a furry purple parka.

Katie and Kieran are getting stronger after his sex treatment

The mother-of-five said that she never been prouder for sticking to her husband’s side even if he had cheated on her. Katie is convinced that the changed Kieran is very much worth it saying that “the old Kieran is dead.”

Bed cuddles tv .. early morning being nurse to @officialkieranhayler then kids and school run , then on a course all day ???????????????????? A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

The former glamour model admitted that she had a grueling time writing her sixth autobiography, Reborn, which will hit bookstores in September.

“I find with people who do try to deny things, the truth always comes out eventually. It’s been by the far the hardest book to write. Hopefully, it’s inspiring and proves you can get through anything,” she commented.

