Mariah Carey Suffers Epic Nip Slip At Oscars Party

Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to suffer a wardrobe malfunction following her nip slip this past weekend while at the Vanity Fair Oscar bash which was held in Beverly Hills.

Mariah has built up quite a reputation for exposing a lot of cleavage but it seems that it has finally caught up with her following the nip slip during the Oscars bash. The 46-year-old opted to wear a dress with a plunging neckline as usual and she also happened to be braless underneath. Her busty chest could barely be contained under the dress which gave out at some point, thus leading to the wardrobe malfunction.

Mariah looked epic in the dress

Other than Mariah’s nip slip, she looked ravishing and her outfit was awesome. She chose to step out in a green animal print dress. The braless star had her long blonde locks flowing down her shoulders and slightly covering part of her chest. Other than exposing a lot of cleavage, the dress had a long slit almost going all the way up to her waist and giving a sneak peek at one of her legs including the thighs.

The rest of Carey’s dress was not as scandalous as her nip slip and she also accessorized with a lot of style. The 46-years-old had rocked a pair of shiny earrings with a matching diamond studded necklace with some golden accents. She also matched with wrist bracelets on each arm and big shiny rings. The slit exposed black stilettos on her feet.

Carey and new boyfriend Brian Tanaka going strong

Mariah has been spending a lot of time with her new main squeeze, Brian Tanaka. He recently accompanied her to the Middle East together with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan. They had traveled to the Middle East so that they would attend the Dubai Jazz festival though they traveled back to Los Angeles on Saturday. Later that evening, the couple attended Floyd Mayweather’s 40th birthday. Carey even took a selfie with the champion boxer and her new boyfriend was also in the snap.

“Happy birthday #Champ @floydmayweather. Would only fly 18 hours for your #Birthday,” Mariah captioned the photo on Instagram.

Mariah thus considers Mayweather a very close friend if she traveled that far just to make it on time for his birthday. Meanwhile, the rumors about Tanaka and Mariah becoming an item first hit the airwaves shortly after she broke off her engagement to billionaire James Packer. She then started going out with Brian who was her backup dancer but the rumors were confirmed after they were spotted making out in Hawaii.

“I don’t think we’re being public in a way that my relationships have been public before,” the pop star told Rolling Stone magazine.

#Aries ???? @pharrell A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

She also revealed during the interview that she would have opted to keep things private but people would have found out sooner or later because they travel and have fun together. Now that everything is out there, they do not need to hide it. Meanwhile, Mariah’s outfit at the Oscars party attracted a lot of attention. Her fans quickly took to social media to express their thoughts about it and give her compliments.

“wow mimi looks amazing!!,” one fan commented on Instagram.

The superstar received a lot of positive feedback on her style for the evening, proving once again that she does not disappoint when it comes to looking elegant and turning heads. She was definitely the highlight of the party but unfortunately, she might have taken things too far, thus resulting in the wardrobe malfunction. However, Mariah managed to get things in order and move on like a champ after the nip slip.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]